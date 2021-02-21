OU football: Holder Spencer Jones recovers, luckily he didn’t completely lose sight, after a fight at the Campus Corner bar | Sport

OU redshirt senior wide receiver and holder Spencer Jones nearly lost his left eye in an altercation last week, but is recovering after surgery, The Daily discovered late Saturday.
Late Friday, February 19, an undated video appeared on Twitter showing Jones being involved in a fight in the bathroom of Normans Logies on the Corner, a Campus Corner bar located at 749 Asp Ave., within walking distance of OUs Gaylord Family -Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After a verbal argument, Jones was attacked by another patron who took him to the ground and punched him repeatedly in the face before putting him in a stranglehold.
The Daily learned late Saturday that the altercation between Jones and his attacker took place in the late hours between Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14. After the incident, Jones sought help from OU’s athletic trainers.
Woodrow Woody Glass of Ward and Glass, LLP, in Norman has been hired by the Jones family as legal representative, confirming details of Jones’s altercation and situation to The Daily late on Saturday.
Jones was kept out of surgery until the swelling around his eye subsided, Glass said. Dr. Perry Brooks from Norman, whose website says he specializes in facial reconstruction, performed a four-hour outpatient surgery on Tuesday, Feb. 16, rebuilding Jones’s left orbital cup.
Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery and said he was extremely lucky at this point, that he was happy that he didn’t lose his eye completely, Glass said. And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital sheath and he thinks everything will eventually go back to normal, but it will take him a while to fully recover.
Glass said a police investigation into the case is underway, but he was unable to provide further details. The Daily contacted Norman Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen about the investigation late Saturday, but was told it was a non-emergency matter, and the department would comment on Monday at the earliest at the earliest. Glass also said the cause of the altercation is still murky, but that Jones was trying to be a peacekeeper.
The video opens with Jones telling his attacker to get out of here, before the culprit wiped blood from his face on Jones and began his attack.
He was trying to de-escalate that situation, Glass told The Daily. But unfortunately, despite his best efforts, it was not de-escalated and he fell victim to this brutal attack that you have seen.
The Daily contacted OU Assistant Athletic Director Mike Houck regarding the matter. Houck confirmed that the athletics department is aware of the situation, but made no further comment.
Jones is from Nashville and transferred to Oklahoma in 2018 after two seasons as a walk-on at Liberty. Jones has one brother, Price, who attends OU. His father, Stu, and mother, Denise, were born in Oklahoma.
In 2020, Jones was named to the All-Big 12 Academic First Team and was awarded a scholarship on December 9. He played in all 11 games for OU in special teams and won the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award, recognizing the best placeholder in college football.
He had a lot of support from his coaches during all of this, Glass said. He had a lot of support from his teammates. They have all banded together around him and are really supportive. Spencers also just a great kid. He never deserved this.
