PSL: How to watch Pakistan Super League in UAE





The 2021 Pakistan Super League is underway, with Karachi Kings off to a winning start against Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam, Pakistani captain of all forms, became the best captain in PSL history when Karachi picked up a flyer. With the event running until March 22nd, your fans can follow the action on TV.

UAE PSL followers can follow all matches by subscribing to Tapmad TV for a one-time payment of $ 4.99 for the entire tournament. The streaming company has the broadcasting rights in Australia, the Middle East and North Africa.

Ahead, Sky Sports will be showing the action in the UK. Sony Pictures Network in India and South Asia, including in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while PTV will show PSL 2021 in Pakistan.

At National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 20, Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, 7pm local time (6pm UAE)

Feb 21, Lahore Qalandars – Peshawar Zalmi, 2:00 PM

Feb 21, Islamabad United – Multan Sultans, 7pm

Feb 22, Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, 7pm

February 23, Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, 7pm

Feb 24, Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, 7pm

Feb 26, Lahore Qalandars – Multan Sultans, 3:00 pm

Feb 26, Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, 8pm

Feb 27, Karachi Kings – Multan Sultans, 2:00 PM

Feb 27, Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, 7pm

Feb 28, Karachi Kings – Lahore Qalandars, 7pm

March 1, Islamabad United – Quetta Gladiators, 7:00 PM

March 3, Karachi Kings – Peshawar Zalmi, 2:00 PM

March 3, Quetta Gladiators – Multan Sultans, 7pm

March 3, Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, 7pm

March 5, Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, 7pm

March 6, Islamabad United – Quetta Gladiators, 2:00 PM

March 6, Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, 7pm

March 7, Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, 2pm

March 7, Islamabad United v Karachi Kings 7pm

At Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore

March 10, Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, 7pm

March 11, Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, 7pm

March 12, Multan Sultans – Peshawar Zalmi, 3:00 pm

March 12, Islamabad United – Lahore Qalandars, 8:00 PM

March 13, Quetta Gladiators – Karachi Kings, 2:00 PM

March 13, Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, 7pm

March 14, Quetta Gladiators – Peshawar Zalmi, 2:00 pm

March 14, Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, 7pm

March 15, Islamabad United – Peshawar Zalmi, 7:00 PM

March 16, Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, 7pm

March 18, qualifying (1 vs 2), 7 p.m.

March 19, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), 7 p.m.

March 20, Eliminator 2 (loser of qualifier versus winner of eliminator 1), 7:00 p.m.

March 22, final, 7 p.m.

