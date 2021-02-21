Report: Oklahoma Sooners footballer seriously injured in brawl in off-campus bathroom bar





Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones was seriously injured in an off-campus fight and needed facial surgery that may have saved his eye. That is late Saturday night, according to a report from the OE Daily Daily sports editor Mason Young and senior sports reporter Austin Curtright detailed the situation after speaking with Jones’ Norman attorney, Woody Glass, who said the fight in a men’s room at Logie’s on the Corner ended after midnight on February 13-14 with his client. had to be operated on by the Norman surgeon Dr. Perry Brooks. READ THE FULL DAILY STORY Glass told The Daily that on Feb. 16, Brooks performed a four-hour outpatient surgery and had to rebuild Jones’ left orbital cavity. “Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery and said that he was extremely lucky at this point, that he is lucky that he did not completely lose his eye,” Glass told The Daily, “… and thinks that everything will eventually come back will become normal, but it will take a while for it to fully recover. “ Spencer Jones (87) Swimming pool photo Jones is the keeper on placekicks and was awarded last fall the Mortell Holder of the Year Award, a tongue-in-cheek honor that recognizes college football holders. Originally from Nashville, Jones first played college football with Liberty before moving to OU. The incident was videotaped and posted to social media when Jones and a companion got into a violent bathroom fight with two other men. In the video, which contains explicit language, Jones is seen arguing with one of the men and telling him to “get out of here” before a physical altercation begins. “He was trying to de-escalate that situation,” Glass told The Daily. “But … he fell victim to this brutal attack that you have seen.”

