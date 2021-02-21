Michigan is hiring another Baltimore Ravens assistant coach, the report says





With just a day before Michigan’s soccer team starts spring practice, Jim Harbaugh appears to have rounded up his coaching staff for the second time. Matt Weiss, running backs coach for the NFLs Baltimore Ravens for the past two seasons, will soon be named the Wolverines quarterbacks coach, according to a Sunday morning report by NFL Networks Ian Rapoport. The move comes as reports Friday said Michigan linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary is leaving the workforce for Tennessee, creating a vacancy on the Wolverines 11-man coaching staff. Weiss, 37, is another under-40 coach who went straight from a graduate assistantship in college to the NFL, where he was for the past 12 seasons. He joined the Ravens staff in 2009 as an assistant to the head coach and slowly worked his way up from there. Weiss has been coaching the offensive side of the ball since 2016. He was an assistant quarterback coach for Marty Mornhinweg for two seasons, just as Joe Flacco set the franchise record in 2016 for the number of passes in one season (4,317), the number of completions (436) and the completion percentage (64.9), and stepped up over to overcoaching. supports in 2018. Lake: LBs coach Brian Jean-Mary was to leave for Tennessee But Weiss also has experience with coaching on the defensive side. He was an assistant for Harbaugh at Stanford in 2008 and 2009, helping with defense and special teams, eventually taking on quality control duties and helping to coach Baltimores linebackers in 2010. In 2014, the New Haven native, Conn., Was officially promoted to assistant linebackers coach, as Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervile took 29 sacks together that season and CJ Mosley earned the Pro Bowl award. Weiss also spent two seasons coaching cornerbacks, in 2015 and 2016. On January 25, Michigan announced the recruitment of coach Ron Bellamy and the completion of the coaching staff for 2021. At the time, Harbaugh planned to coach the teams’ quarterbacks, a position he knows very well because he played in Michigan. and at the NFL level. Weiss would replace another former NFL assistant, Ben McDaniels, who coached Michigans quarterbacks in 2019 and 2020. McDaniels was part of a massive Ann Arbor off-season staff uproar, with three assistants not getting their contracts renewed, two fired and two whose duties had changed responsibly. Freshman defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, also from the Ravens, helped bring about that change. Macdonald has a lot of experience coaching linebackers – he did it for four years in Baltimore – and will likely add those responsibilities. The Wolverines are expected to return just two quarterbacks this fall, sophomore Cade McNamara and freshman Dan Villari, after Joe Milton announced plans to make the switch this week. Freshman JJ McCarthy, a former five-star recruit and high-profile prospect, is also on campus after enrolling early. Only McNamara has starting experience (one game), while Villari and McCarthy have never played football at university level.

