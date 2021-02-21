PZ v LQ PSL 2021 2nd Match Live Cricket Score, Pakistan Super League 2021





PZ v LQ PSL 2021 2nd Match Live Cricket Score, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021. The 2nd T20 match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi, on Feb. 21 at the National Stadium, Karachi match starts at 2:00 PM PST. The two teams have faced each other eleven times in the IPL so far, with PZ winning / losing a record LQ of 08-03. Head-to-head meetings Games played 11 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 2nd T20 match Live Cricket Score, LQ vs PZ 2nd match, PSL 2021

Toss: Lahore Qalandars won the coin toss and chose to bowl PZ 140/6 (20 OVERS) LQ 143/6 (18.3 OVERS) Date February 21, 2020 Matching

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, LQ v PZ 2nd T20 Match Event location

National Stadium, Karachi Time

9:00 am GMT, 8:00 pm LOCAL Tournament Pakistani Super League, 2021 Go to the head Matches 11, PZ Won 08, LQ Won 03 Prediction Peshawar Zalmi to win Toss Lahore Qalandars won the coin toss and chose to bowl LQ Play XI Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza PZ Play XI Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran Result Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wickets Lahore Qalandars Squad: Sohail Akhtar (c), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Samit Patel, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Tom Abell, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Agha Salman, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Kamran Akmal (wk), Wahab Riaz (c), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos