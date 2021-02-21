Sports
Sri Lanka hopes to appoint Tom Moody as director of cricket
Tom Moody has been drafted to a so-called three-year contract to become the cricket director of Sri Lanka Cricket, a newly created role that will oversee almost every facet of the game in the country. The appointment seeks to leverage Moody’s experience in cricket structures in Australia, England and India to keep Sri Lankan cricket up to date with the latest technological advancements and best practices in the sport.
“I think it will be important for him to come as an independent person with a different view, someone who has been involved in cricket in Australia and understands their structure, who has been involved in the IPL and those structures, a person who involved in county cricket with Worcestershire and understands their structure, and also involved in the Caribbean Premier League, ” Aravinda de Silva told ESPNcricinfo.
De Silva heads a Ministry of Sports-appointed Technical Advisory Committee that oversees the development of cricket in Sri Lanka – informally known as the Cricket Commission. Next to him on the committee are former cricket players Roshan Mahanama Muttiah Muralitharan and Kumar SangakkaraOne of their first steps was Moody’s recommendation.
Moody enjoyed a successful period as head coach of the Sri Lankan national team from 2005-2007, mainly helping the squad to the 2007 World Cup final, and de Silva believes this experience will give him the right tools for the job.
“We are a committee and we need someone who works responsibly and neutrally in certain areas with an open mind, who understands the culture, the players, the culture of the country, someone who has already been there. get the administrative side as well as the cricket side.
“He has a lot of experience and understands more things about what some other countries are doing well, and we need to get the best things out of those countries that fit our culture and then implement it.”
If everything goes according to plan, Moody, who will director of cricket at Sunrisers Hyderabad, will take up the position once the appointment is approved by the SLC Executive Committee. Moody’s contract will allow him to split the time between the two roles, while SLC is expected to come up with a final decision on the appointment sometime in the next week.
The position itself is an overarching position, the details of which have yet to be ironed out. What is clear is that Moody will have the mandate, in consultation with the cricket commission, to tackle all areas that he believes require attention. Mickey Arthur, head of coaching at SLC Jerome Jayaratne, and any other arrangements made in the future.
“He comes in and works with the existing lot, and then we’ll see if we need more people in specialized areas, depending on the gaps we need to fill. The reporting lines will be completed once we understand the existing structure. under the director of Cricket – a coordinating person, ”said de Silva.
“Lots of areas [will be covered]On the medical side, reporting on fitness, which will keep an eye on those things and drive it all the way to the basics. We have to put all those structures in place, that’s why it’s for three years. These things cannot be done overnight, it is a long term plan that we have to implement. “
Lately there has been renewed enthusiasm for renewing Sri Lanka Cricket, boosted in large part by the appointment of the Sri Lankan President’s nephew, Namal Rajapaksa, as the country’s sports minister. Rajapaksa, an athlete in his own right who was captain of the Sri Lankan national rugby union team, has progressed rapidly since his appointment.
He founded the National Sports Council under the leadership of the former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene in August. Earlier this month, he signed out with the cricket commission led by de Silva. The decision to engage a director of cricket is considered to have been agreed “unanimously”.
While optimism about a heartfelt overhaul of Sri Lanka’s cricket structure is tempered by earlier false dawns, the possible appointment of a cricket director alongside a recent legal petition to revise Sri Lanka Cricket’s much-maligned constitution – long cited as the cause of Sri Lanka’s ailing domestic structure – shows hope among Sri Lanka’s cricket brotherhood is nevertheless growing.
