Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for Feb. 21

It’s another great Sunday of sims on the DraftKings Dream Stream this week with an additional six games every two hours in the afternoon and evening. The classic three game slate kicks off at 6pm ET with some very nice matchups in play. The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Carolina Panthers in the first matchup on the slate, followed by an AFC North division grudge match between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at 8 p.m. ET. In the third and final game of the night, the New England Patriots welcome the New York Giants to virtual Foxboro for the Sunday edition of Madden After Dark.

As with all of these Madden Sims, it’s important to know that each selection is unaffected by COVID-19 opt-outs, injuries, suspensions, or illness and that the top rated options are placed at the top of the depth charts. The roster for each team includes all player moves that took place prior to Week 1 of this season and uses the Madden 21 ratings from Week 1 of this season.

For more details you can find the game settings, depth charts, skills and X factors for each team in Madden 21, along with the upcoming schedule on the Madden Stream info pageThere were a few tweaks to the X factors and Superstars in the last December update, so check it out depth maps of each team

look at the daily DraftKings Madden Stream matches lobby with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in addition to free contests. Each simulation is played computer versus computer via an online Madden Stream with Madden 21. In this format you can enjoy watching the game stream on the DraftKings YouTube channel the DK Live app (download here) or here in this post.

Imagine DraftKings Fantasy football setups here: Madden Stream $ 4K Early Bird Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 250 FREE Contest

Quarterback

Stud

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, $ 8,500 Jackson was by far the most prolific player in any position scheduled to come into action. He’s the only option with a salary above $ 8,000, but he offers so many benefits, he’s too good to pass up. He averaged 107 rush yards and 150.8 passing yards per sim, and he’s been a touchdown machine, racking up 53 touchdown passes and 41 rushing scores. Jackson has had a few downgames lately, but he shredded the Browns for 35.64 DKFP when they met three sims ago. In that game, Jackson threw for 201 yards and two scores, while also adding a third touchdown and 106 rushing yards. He has left for more than 28 DKFP in three of his four encounters with the Browns, but in one match against them he was held at 5.58 DKFP. Still, the odds of a monster game breaking the slate with Jackson are so high that he should be considered a must in this matchup with Cleveland.

Value

Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers, $ 6,100 While Minshew has also had his busts, he has a ceiling high enough to keep up with Jackson when he’s on a good game and Jackson is below his average. Minshew had 18.24 DKFP and 17.94 DKFP in his two previous matchups with the Panthers with multiple touchdowns in each match. He’s also thrown multiple scores in four consecutive races and six of his past seven sims, including in his most recent game where he threw four touchdowns and had 32.6 DKFP against the Giants. He has over 21 DKFP in six of his past 12 sims, and he has shown that he can offer good returns at this salary. If you want to get rid of Jackson and save a significant salary, Minshew is the best option to consider.

Other options Cam Newton ($ 6,600), Teddy Bridgewater ($ 6,400)

Run back

Stud

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, $ 7800 While these Madden sims have not taken injuries into account, McCaffrey has been inconsistent throughout his 44 Madden 21 games and isn’t typically a running back that I’m building around. This match with Jacksonville is a juicy one though, and I love his advantage for his overall rating of 99. He had 160 rushing yards, four catches, 14 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in his previous match with the Jaguars, which is an incredible 42 , Yielded 4 DKFP. Jacksonville limited him to 8.1 DKFP in the rematch, but the potential for a dominant game is still there against the Jaguars defense, who regularly give up big games. CMC isn’t as stuck in a fantasy producer in sims as he is in real life, but he’s had over 19 DKFP in three consecutive matches and comes out of a big game against the Chiefs resulting in 37.5 DKFP.

Other options Saquon Barkley ($ 7,700), Chris Thompson ($ 6,700)

Value

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens$ 4,600 Running Back is also a solid place to grab some value as Hunt is regularly involved as the third downback for the Browns. It is therefore a good source of PPR production, averaging 3.4 catches for 25.9 yards per sim. He has at least three catches in five of his past six games and has exactly four catches in each of his previous encounters with the Ravens. Hunt had 9.2, 10.2, 9.5, and 9.8 DKFP in those four games with Baltimore and showed a remarkable level of consistency. At this paycheck, that’s solid value even without a touchdown, which is enough to make him the best backfield bargain available.

Other option James White ($ 4,800), JK Dobbins ($ 4,200)

Wide receiver

Stud

DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers, $ 6,000 Chark has found the end zone 29 times in his 47 sims, averaging 3.7 catches for 63.8 yards per game. That’s not great volume for a WR1, but it has absorbed its passes deeply and made the most of its opportunities. He just went for 135 yards and 29.5 DKFP against the Giants in his most recent sim and had 112 yards and one touchdown on four catches for 24.2 DKFP in his most recent matchup with the Panthers. In his first meeting with Carolina, he also had a touchdown and 20 DKFP, so I think a similar result is certainly possible here, making him a good investment of $ 6K.

Other options Odell Beckham Jr. ($ 6,100), DJ Moore ($ 5,600)

Value

Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers, $ 5,100 Much of the volume in the Jags’ passing attack has gone from the slot to Westbrook. He has averaged 3.8 catches per game for 51.5 yards per sim and comes off a huge game against the Giants in which he scored three touchdowns, 185 yards and 46.0 DKFP. He has at least four catches in four consecutive sims and has hit double-digit DKFP in seven of his eight eighths. If he gets back to that level in this favorable matchup, hell will remain a very solid midrange game with a high ceiling.

Damiere Byrd, New England Patriots vs. New York Giants, $ 4,000 Patriots’ fast-paced WR3 has had a good ceiling in these Madden 21 sims and has been very involved lately. He has multiple catches in nine consecutive sims with more than 11 DKFP in five of those matches. This will actually be the first time he and the Patriots will take on the Giants in these sims, but the New York secondary is very well beaten from the slot, boding well for Julian Edelman ($ 5,500) and over the top , which should open things up Byrd to loosen up for a big chunk or two.

Other options Julian Edelman ($ 5,500), Rashard Higgins ($ 4,900), Darius Slayton ($ 4,500)

Tight ending

Stud

Devin Asiasi, New England Patriots vs. New York Giants, $ 4,400 Asiasi has been on a roll lately with six touchdowns in his past four sims and over 15 DKFP in each of those matches. He has become a go-to option for virtual Cam Newton ($ 6,600) in these sims, despite a disappointing New Year in real life. Asiasi thrives on the great TE route tree in the Patriots playbook at Madden 21 and continues to hit the spot as New England’s TE1. He averages 4.0 catches per match and has now hit the end zone 18 times in his 47 sims. His matchup is good, and it’s logically under $ 4.5K at TE or your flex desk.

Other options Evan Engram ($ 4,800), Tyler Eifert ($ 4,600)

Value

Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars, $ 3,900 Another TE that got hype as a breakout candidate entering the year but struggling in real life during the season, Thomas has been solid in these sims too. He has averaged 3.7 catches for 41.2 yards per sim while scoring seven touchdowns. He has at least three catches in eight consecutive sims and usually gets enough PPR points to be a viable game under $ 4K. He doesn’t get many deep looks or has great post-catch skills, but his target share and red zone action make him a solid cheap pivot.

DST

Stud

Patriots DST vs. New York Giants, $ 3,100 The Patriots are one of the best DST plays in Madden 21, enforcing 55 turnovers in their 48 sims, while also bagging 81 sacks and scoring 10 touchdowns. They’ve been boom-or-bust lately, but do have a double digit DKFP in three of their past five sims. They should be able to narrow down the inconsistent Giants and force Daniel Jones ($ 5,800) into this plus matchup. The fact that they are only a little bit more expensive than DSTs that they have massively produced makes them a very attractive game for this salary.

Value

Jaguars DST at Carolina Panthers, $ 2,800 The Jaguars defense has struggled to stop the run in these sims, as mentioned above, but it has also come up with enough big plays to be my favorite value consideration on this slate. The Jaguars have 83 bags and 27 takeaways in their 47 sims, and they’ve picked up eight of those takeaways in their eight most recent contests. Carolina’s offensive lines were not good in these sims, leading to inconsistencies in the CMCs and a lot of pressure on Teddy Bridgewater ($ 6,400). If that trend continues, this should be a good place for the Jags defense.

Imagine DraftKings Fantasy football setups here: Madden Stream $ 4K Early Bird Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 250 FREE Contest

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game in the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and also an avid fan and user (my username is Z. Thompson) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have given my personal opinion of the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion (s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to non-public information.