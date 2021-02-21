Colorado Rockies OR Ian Desmond opts for the second baseball season in a row





Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond has announced that he is retiring for a second consecutive baseball season. “For now I have decided to unsubscribe from the 2021 season,” Desmond wrote in an Instagram story. “My desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball in these circumstances. I will continue to train and watch things unfold. ‘ He has now walked away from a combined $ 13.56 million in the past two seasons; he owed $ 8 million this year and would make $ 5.56 million from his $ 15 million prorated salary last season. The Rockies have a $ 15 million option on Desmond next season with a $ 2 million buyout. Desmond, 35, hit .255 with 20 homers in 140 games in 2019. 2 Related “I let my teammates know, as well as the coaching staff and the front office, and they were all extremely understanding and supportive,” said Desmonds. “I wish nothing but the best for the entire Rockies organization and have let them know that I am willing to do whatever I can to help them from afar.” Desmond said he has had “difficult conversations in recent months. I asked a lot of questions and thought a lot.” That helped him decide to opt out. Last year, he was much more expansive when he explained his decision not to participate in the 2020 season. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Desmond, who is biracial, cited numerous problems within baseball, including sexism, homophobia and socio-economic problems. as well as the racial settlement that emerged after George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis. around the world.

