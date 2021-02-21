ICC is taking cricket to Mars, netizens predict England would howl over the field there too





With NASA’s persistence rover making a successful landing on Mars, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took a comical swipe at the historic mission that pointed to the possibility of cricket on the Red Planet. The apex cricket board placed a cricket field on the surface of Mars side by side and invited what to do after winning the throw on the given surface. Amidst the huge commotion over Indian fields during the ongoing India-England series, the timing of ICC’s swipe couldn’t be better as people rushed to compare it to the wickets in the subcontinent. However, several netizens also jumped to hit back at critics whining about Indian wickets while drawing comparisons between the two surfaces. Many users also noted that Ravichandran should once again give Ashwin a masterclass on how to play on Mars, while others proudly claimed that Jadeja and Ashwin would be ‘unplayable’ on the said surface. Here’s how netizens responded: The match is played between humans versus aliens, even if humans will win that match @MichaelVaughan will still criticize the field. – King Kohli (@ GauravS80731241) February 21, 2021 READ | Rohit Sharma shuts down critics lamenting the pitches after Team India’s victory at Chepauk Michael Vaughan says, “Where’s the grass?” Another dead roll for English bowlers – Desi Captain (@ DesiCaptain8) February 21, 2021 READ | Aaron Finch Opens Up Finding No Buyers At IPL 2021 Auction, Says ‘It Wasn’t Unexpected’ Rohit Sharma shuts down critics Stifling the vehement arguments over the spinning Chepauk field and surfaces in India, Rohit Sharma said on Sunday that all teams around the world are preparing wickets to suit them and gain a home advantage. The limited-overs vice captain claimed that the field remains the same for both teams and that discussions should be about performance rather than wickets. Earlier, English skipper Joe Root had also admitted that the field played no part in their defeat in the second Test. READ | Chopra thinks Manish Pandey’s career could be in jeopardy after being excluded from the English T20s Rohit Sharma addressed the press ahead of the third test in Motera saying, “The field is the same for both teams. I don’t understand the discussion on this. Both teams are playing on the same field, but people are discussing what the pitch should be like. For years the fields in India have been like this and I don’t think there have been any changes or there should be any changes. Every team uses the home advantage. When we go abroad, the same thing happens. “ Previously, spin maestro Shane Warne had trained Michael Vaughan when the latter blamed India grabbing the advantage in the running test. Warne stressed that the field has been the same since Day 1, but England’s bowlers have not been able to bowl brilliantly, while Indian batsmen tried their best. The duo waged a war of words on Twitter as they fought over the part of the field in the game. READ | Day after earning Maiden India Call-up, Rahul Tewatia wreaks havoc in Vijay Hazare Game Stay up to date with the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to the latest news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS ENG extravaganza.







