Wisconsin Football Recruiting: The Badgers once again handed out a slew of 2022 offers





Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and often time consuming. Try to summarize all the recruiting news you can use in this biweekly (sometimes more) post. It includes updates on current commits, including statistics from their high school games, as well as news about players Badgers are still going. To the point! New offers Since there are so many new offers to go through, provide some quick information on each offer and then dig deeper when these players put the badgers on their cutdown lists. 2022, 3-star, 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, DT Kwan Williams (Owings Mills, Md.) McDonogh School received an offer from the Badgers last week. You may remember McDonogh School as the same high school that spawned former badger safety Eric Burrell. Williams has received other offers from Penn State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan state Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among other things. 247 has one crystal ball for Penn State, which is why I listed them first. Williams is rated as the No. 362 player and No. 29 DT in the nation according to the 247 Composite. 2022, 3-star, 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, CB Jayden Bellamy (Oradell, NJ) of Bergen Catholic High School received an offer from the Badgers last week. He has other offers from Boston College, Nebraska, Our lady, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others. He is rated by the 247 Composite as the No. 409 player and No. 38 CB in the nation. 2022, 3-stars (247 standalone), 6-foot-6 and 230-pound, TE Brody Foley (Cincinnati, Ohio) of Anderson High School received an offer from the Badgers last week. Foley also has listings from Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, West Virginia, and others. He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 35 TE and No. 18 player in Ohio. 2022, 3 stars, 6 feet and 175 pounds, CB Isaiah Bond (Buford, Georgia) of Buford High School received an offer from the Badgers last week. Bond has offers from Duke, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Syracuse, Wake Forest and a lot of smaller schools. Bond is rated by the 247 Composite as the # 836 player and # 78 CB in the country. 2022, 4 star, 6 feet and 185 pounds, CB Terrance Brooks (Plano, Texas) of John Paul II High School received an offer from the Badgers last week. Brooks currently has over 30 listings with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M among others. It should be noted that his father went to A&M before playing in the NFL for three years with the 49ersIt is rated by the 247 Composite as the No. 288 and No. 30 CB in the country. 2022, unranked, six feet and 180 pounds, CB Caleb Coley (Warner Robins, Georgia) of Houston County High School received an offer from the Badgers last week. While Coley doesn’t rank, he seems to be blowing it up a bit because the day after UW offered, Northwestern, Wake Forest, and Virginia all awarded scholarships. Georgai state, Kansas state, Michigan State and Old Dominion have also offered. 2022, 4-star, 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds, DT Dominick James (Prattville, Ala.) IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Received an offer from the Badgers last week. He also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, State of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others. He is rated by the 247 Composite as the No. 179 player and No. 12 DT in the country.

