Medvedev no match for ‘tennis cyborgs’

Daniil Medvedev describes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as “tennis cyborgs” and admits that his best is not good enough at the moment to topple the big three when they are in the grand slam zone.

After losing to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final, the Russian was no match against Djokovic in Sunday’s Australian Open decider, losing a one-sided affair 7-5 6-2 6-2.

But Medvedev was optimistic despite the result, saying the star trio are just better players.

“When they’re in the zone, and I’m not shy to say it, I feel like they’re just better tennis players, as shown by facts and figures, than the rest of us,” the 25-year-old said.

“If we’re in the zone too, we can give them a big fight, we can win some games, some maybe big titles, but it’s just that the percentage is on their side.”

The win was Djokovic’s ninth at Melbourne Park from nine last performances and Medvedev had already done the math of the stunning feat.

“I’m 25 now, so to win nine Australian Opens I have to win every year until I’m 34,” he said.

“I believe in myself, but I don’t think I can.

“Same with Rafa (Nadal) – 13 at Roland Garros – we’re talking about some of the cyborgs in tennis in a good way. They’re just incredible.”

Medvedev, who will move to world number 3 after his open attack, admitted that he could have performed better in the final after taking part in a 20-game winning streak.

But he didn’t feel that this would have guaranteed him a victory over Djokovic, whom he called the “King of Melbourne”.

‘You know, the question is how did he win nine out of nine here? He was probably all nine times better than his opponent.

“He was absolutely fine and I certainly could have done better, but even if I had done better, it doesn’t mean the score would be any different.”

Medvedev said that despite the scoring getting closer in his five-set loss to Nadal, he now felt closer to a first major title.

Djokovic predicted after the game that it was “only a matter of time” before his younger opponent won his first.

“I think I’ve gotten closer because I always say experience is key for me,” said Medvedev.

“The next time I ever play Novak here in the final, I will do some things differently on the field, maybe even off the field.

“I’ll try to do something better – it doesn’t mean I’ll succeed, but that’s the life of a tennis player.”