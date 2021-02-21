Captain, Probable XIs Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions





BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD Online Fantasy Play Tips, Captain, Probable XIs for Today BAR vs JAM at Coolidge Cricket Ground: Another thrilling match of West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions takes on Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Sundays. The West Indies ODD BAR vs JAM match kicks off at 11:00 PM IST February 14. With Brandon King, Andre McCarthy and Rovman Powell in their ranks, Jamaica Scorpions has a strong hitting unit that can beat the best hitters. The Barbados side is made up of some big stars like Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Nicholas Kirton, Jason Holder, and with the more international experience they will have an edge over their opponents. Here is the West Indies ODD Dream11 Team prediction ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team prediction, BAR vs JAM Fantasy Cricket prediction ODD game, BAR vs JAM Probably XIs West Indies ODD, Fantasy Cricket prediction Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions, Fantasy Playing Tips West Indies ODD. Also Read – LEE vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 12: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 6:30 pm IST Feb 19 Friday TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions will take place at 10:30 pm on Feb. 21. Also Read – WIS vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 9: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Antigua at 11:00 PM IST Feb 15th Tuesday Time: 11 p.m. IS. Also Read – TRI vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 8: Captain, likely XIs for today’s Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados Pride, North Sound at 6:30 pm IST Feb 15 Monday Event location: Coolidge Cricket Ground. BAR vs JAM My Dream11 team Wicket-keeper Aldane Thomas Hitters Shamarh Brooks, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Jonathan Carter (c) Allrounders Jason Holder (VC), Derval Green, Jamie Merchant Bowlers Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, A Jordan BAR vs JAM Probably XIs are playing Jamaica Scorpions: Aldane Thomas (wk), Romaine Morrison, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli Barbados Pride: Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Nicholas Kirton, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Chemar Holder BAR against JAM squads Barbados Pride: Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Nicholas Kirton, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Chemar Holder, Jonathan Drakes, Keon Harding, Zachary McCaskie , Dominic Drakes, Tevyn Walcott Jamaica Scorpions: Aldane Thomas (wk), Romaine Morrison, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Jamie Merchant , Javelle Glen Check Dream11 Prediction / JAM Dream11 Team / BAR Dream11 Team / Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Team Prediction / Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Team Prediction / Dream11 Guru Tips West Indies ODD / Online Cricket Tips and more.







