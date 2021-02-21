Depth on the inside linebacker a problem or not





Alabama Football is loading on outside linebacker and there is linebacker talent inside but ILB depth could be an issue in 2021. With Josh McMillon leaving a seventh football season in Alabama and Ale Kaho in the transfer portal, is depth at ILB a concern for 2021? A short answer is no. The Alabama Football roster has eight scholarships for linebackers. The talent and depth at the outside linebacker is so strong that a few of those guys can move to ILB if necessary. For Alabama football fans, short answers are not enough, especially in off-season filled with limited new information. Too recent history of roster failures within linebacker makes Crimson Tide fans wary. That caution was fueled this week when Ale Kaho decided to enter the transfer portal. Most Alabama football fans would have put Kaho in the top three of Tide inside linebackers next season. The fourth slot was expected to attract tough competition. Now ILB3 and ILB4 are there for the taking. The assumed starters are Christian Harris and Jaylen Moody. Harris should be one of the best in the SEC next season. Whether he’s the ‘Mike’ or ‘Will’ inside-backer, he will likely take over the playcalling from outgoing Dylan Moses. Moody will also have to be willing to perform those tasks. Jaylen Moody looked good in limited action in 2020. He showed good awareness, speed and speed coupled with a desire to be a punitive tackler. As long as Harris and Moody stay healthy, the Crimson Tide will be solid on the inside. At least two of the less experienced players should be prepared for a sudden task. Check out the other six inner linebackers in the list below. Alabama Football Competition for ILB3 and ILB4 Shane Lee has two seasons of experience, the first is a shaky real freshman starter. Lee is built like Crimson Tide run-stoppers going back several seasons. He could play a key role in 2021, although his speed and speed may need the help of less weight.

Jackson Bratton begins its second season in Tuscaloosa. The former 4-star recruit has a chance of a bigger role in 2021.

Demouy Kennedy was rated highly in the 2020 class as the No. 39 player overall in the country and the No. 3 rated ILB in the class. He is listed at 215 pounds, but is expected to be heavier now and will have to play indoors. Kennedy has legitimate star potential.

Lawson County had similar recruitment credentials to Kennedy, being the # 3 rated ILB in the 2021 class. He signed up early. He also needs to add some weight to play a role in 2021. Lawson is another man with huge upside potential.

Ian Jackson was not rated as highly as Lawson in the class of 2021. He was ranked # 13 OLB, but is expected to play indoors for the Crimson Tide. He also signed up early.

was not rated as highly as Lawson in the class of 2021. He was ranked # 13 OLB, but is expected to play indoors for the Crimson Tide. He also signed up early. Kendrick Blackshire comes out of high school as one of the Tide’s most physically gifted players. His body is ready from day one. At 245 pounds, Blackshire may have to shed a bit to improve his speed and speed. He will register this summer. Each of the six was a four-star recruit. Lawson was not far from a 5 star. After their spring and fall camp progresses, Crimson Tide fans will be intrigued. A position change of one of the deep group of outer linebackers is also possible. Crimson Tide fans are excited about the opportunity to add the former Tennessee Vol, Henry To’oto’o. Direct Eligibility Questions make the ability to add the player as one of the main recruiting goals for the Tide. All player rankings in this post are from the 247Sports Composite. Another option is to add an ILB transfer, which is not identified at this time.

