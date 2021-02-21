All-American Page and the tennis team prepare for spring

From Guisborough, England, to Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, came a tennis star recently appointed to the ITA All-American Team.

Lois Page, a junior psychology major with a minor in communications, swung her first racket when she was just six years old after watching England’s Wimbledon tennis tournament and felt inspired to take the court. One evening she and her father went to the local court, but were disappointed that the gates were locked. Instead, Page and her father played in the parking lot next to the court for hours until she got the hang of it.

When I was about 12 years old, I started playing competitively, Page said.

Taking her sport more seriously brought her responsibility, the same responsibility that instilled in her today when SRU tennis head coach Matt Meredith Page considers a leader of the team.

Page is originally from England, but eventually came to the United States to attend Slippery Rock University to pursue her athletic and academic career as a freshman.

I had to do a recruiting video and when I spoke to the coach I knew Slippery Rock was all I was looking for, Page said, adding how the academics, campus and team took into account her eventual choice for The Rock . I came to visit and everyone was so nice, and the coach was great too. He really made me feel at home.

Student athletes tend to do their best in an environment where they feel comfortable. For Page, that setting was the Slippery Rock tennis court.

Best of all, she got to do it with her best friend. After an amazing year as a team, doubles partners and best friends Page and Viola Lugmayr together won the regional tournament not once, but twice.

The Regional Tournament is a gateway to the Nationals that include all divisions: Divisions I, II, III, NAIA and other small or religious colleges can participate. Winning in the National League is a big deal, and Page and Lugmayr have earned themselves ITA All-American titles.

I’m from England and my partner was from Austria, so that was pretty cool too, Page said.

As for the girls coach, Meredith is impressed with their abilities and teamwork, as well as the title they’ve earned.

They’re only the second to do that here at SRU, it’s a really great accomplishment, said Meredith.

He added that he has coached a total of 23 years, and that it had not happened since his 5th year of his career at SRU.

It’s nice to see progress within the team, they are all so special in their own way, he said.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken time away from the tennis team over the past year. Tennis is played in both fall and spring, but one semester is divided by team play and the other semester individually.

In the coming month, players should finally return to court. Meredith said the team will play its first game against Carnegie Mellon University the first weekend of March.

But in the meantime, Page is also making plans for the future.

I hope to find a job in sports psychology after graduation so I can stay in sports, Page said.

She added that despite the challenges, COVID-19 has given her an extra year of eligibility, which she hopes to use in her future in graduate school.

Coach Meredith always tells his players to believe in their abilities. Page believed in herself and earned her right as an ITA All-American, a once-in-a-lifetime achievement that she can now make happen again.



