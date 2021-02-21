Dover boy hockey beats Portsmouth / Newmarket in NHIAA Division II match

DOVER – As freshmen, Brady McDonough and Jacob Lapierre were just happy to hit the ice last season with the boys’ hockey team at Dover High School.

Now, as sophomores, they know they are more relied upon to contribute, and they are ready for the job of a Green Wave team rolling.

Lapierre scored Dovers’ first goal early in the opening period of the Saturday afternoon game against Portsmouth / Newmarket, while McDonough and junior Josh Gagne scored early in the third to give Dover a 3-0 Division II victory at the Dover Ice Arena. It was the seventh consecutive win for Dover, which is now 10-1 in the season.

(McDonough and Lapierre) have achieved some big goals for us throughout the year, said Dover coach Mike Young. It’s really a different guy every night, but tonight it was a few sophomores who set the pace for us and it was huge.

Dover immediately put Portsmouth / Newmarket goalkeeper Jack Bussiere under pressure (44 saves), and Lapierre took advantage of the ClipperMules losing the ball under their own power and wrapping it around the net. Colby Roy got the assist.

I certainly feel good this year and have collected a lot of points, said Lapierre. But one thing I always think about is that I am never satisfied. I still think we have a lot more to do.

McDonough had already teased the ClipperMules this week when he and Asa Forbes each had a hat-trick in Wednesday’s 9-0 win. In the rematch, he relentlessly kept the pressure on the ClipperMules defense, but was only able to break through in the third period.

Parker Fleury found McDonough for a power-play goal with 11:35 left in the regulations, while Gagne followed 15 seconds later with his own goal on an assist from Roy to give the Green Wave a 3-0 lead.

As freshmen, getting Ice Age was the most important thing, but now we need to contribute a little bit more to the team, McDonough said. I’ve improved from last year, not just putting pucks in the back of the net, but talking in the locker room and not playing timidly. You must do what you must do. It will work, because we have many good players.

Lapierre echoed McDonough in the growth they made in a year, along with their classmates Fleury, Wyatt Bell, Logan Spagna and Jackson Carroll.

Last year’s Ice Age certainly helps with experience, because this year on the ice, I know expectations, Lapierre said. This season is going great. I am excited to see what gets over the pike.

Portsmouth / Newmarket coach Tom Ferguson was encouraged by the fight his team fought after being dominated by the Green Wave on Wednesday. Portsmouth / Newmarket (1-6) took the lone victory, 4-3, on Winnacunnet on Friday evening.

I am very happy with today, ”said Ferguson. We took a lot of steps against Winnacunnet to clean up what we did the match against Dover before. We came out tonight and stuck to the game plan and the kids played well. Played seven games in 11 days and nine out of 16. The kids played hard tonight after a tough game last night.

With everything clicking on a team of nine seniors, Dover is closing the regular season against Winnacunnet this week and playing an interstate game with York High School.

We were pretty deep with our offensive line and we got goals from everyone, Young said. As we enter the playoffs, we want contributions from every player. I think they did a great job. We run three lines every game and everyone gets their Ice Age and everyone chips it.