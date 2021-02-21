Man Utd bounce back to beat Newcastle





Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were on track as Manchester United deepened fears of Newcastle’s relegation with a 3-1 win on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League. The Red Devils had won just one of their previous five league games to give Manchester City a 10-point lead at the top of the table and needed their star men to fathom the cracks of another inconclusive performance. Rashford’s thunderous nearly post-battle to open the scoring was quickly offset by Allan Saint-Maximin in front of the visitors. Fernandes’ touch, however, helped Daniel James restore United’s lead before the Portuguese playmaker threw in a penalty kick for his 22nd goal of the season. Victory brings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back above Leicester on goal difference as the biggest challenge for City runaway leaders. Crucially, United also opens a six-point lead over Chelsea as fifth in the battle for a top four finish in a weekend in which Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all lost ground. Solskjaer made five changes to the side that threw Real Sociedad impressively 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday and was fortunate not to be punished for an incoherent start from the hosts. A run of two wins in 14 games has left Newcastle just three points from the drop zone, but the Magpies got off to a bright start when Joelinton forced David de Gea to a flying save. Bad goalkeeping took the men of Steve Bruce on the other end of the half hour as Rashford squeezed freely into the area, but his shot should have been stopped by Karl Darlow. However, United’s sloppy defending against set pieces was penalized six minutes later when Saint-Maximin swept the ball into the top corner after Harry Maguire fired just a cross into the box. After a blistering start to his United career last season, James has struggled for playing time, but the Welshman has now scored in his last three appearances as he shot past Darlow at close range just before the hour. Story continues More good footwork from Rashford then put Joe Willock in an unwise challenge in the box and the loaned Arsenal midfielder was awarded a penalty. Darlow had saved the only penalty that Fernandes missed as a United player when the sides met earlier in the season. But this time, he was on the wrong foot when the former Sporting Lisbon captain coolly converted to give United the two-goal cushion they so longed for. kca / dj

