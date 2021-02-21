Sports
Nutbrook Cricket Club – Wikipedia
Nutbrook Cricket Club is an amateur cricket club on the eastern border of West Hallam, Derbyshire, England. The club has a history that dates back to 1937.[1]
The home ground is located at Arthur Fisher Memorial Ground, High Lane East, West Hallam and has two standing areas and two all-weather nets.[2] The 1st and 2nd XI teams use the Arthur Fisher Memorial Ground main pitch, rated as a Grade A site by the DCCL; the 3rd and Junior teams use the ‘Nutbrook Sports Ground’ in the lower corner, to the left of the pavilion as you enter the site, rated as a Grade C site.[3]
History
Nutbrook Cricket Club was founded in 1937, but had a peripatetic existence with regard to the grounds to begin with. The original ground was on The Ropewalk at the end of Station Road in Ilkeston. The club then played on the Bridge Street grounds in Cotmanhay in the 1950s, followed by the Shipley Boat in the 1960s. In the early 1970s the club moved to Pavilion Road on the Cotmanhay Farm Estate on the outskirts of Ilkeston. In 1985 the club moved to their current site and rented a pitch from the East Midlands Electricity Board Social Club at High Lane East, West Hallam. The club bought Powergen’s 10 acres of land in 2000.[4]
Before the 1990s, all cricket played by Nutbrook was friendly matches. A Junior Team was formed in 1991 and in 1994 the club moved to Division 4C of the Derbyshire County League. A second team was formed in 1995, followed by a third in 1996.[4] Success soon followed and in twenty years of competition cricket the club was 11 times Division champion.[1][5]
The club currently has 3 senior teams competing in the Derbyshire County Cricket League[6] and a junior training section that plays competitive cricket in the Erewash Young Cricketers League.[7]
Club achievements
The results of the Derbyshire County Cricket League competition show the club’s position in the league (by division) since 2001.[1][5]
Key gold Champions Red Demoted Gray Competition suspended account … 1 Division 1 2 Division 2 3 Division 3, etc. account … N. north S. south E. East C. Central
|Derbyshire County Cricket League
|2001
|2002
|2003
|2004
|2005
|2006
|2007
|2008
|2009
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|1st XI
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3NS
|3N
|2nd XI
|4C
|4C
|5S
|5S
|6S
|5S
|4S
|4S
|6S
|6S
|6S
|6N
|6N
|6N
|6N
|6N
|6N
|6N
|6N
|6NE
|6N
|3rd XI
|5B
|5B
|7C
|7C
|7C
|7C
|6C
|7th
|9N
|9N
|9N
|9N
|9N
|9N
|9N
|10N
|9N
|9N
|9E
|9E
|9CS
Club honors
Derbyshire County Cricket League Division 2 Champions 2005, 2015 Division 3 Champions 2000[a] Division 4 Champions 1995,[b] 1996,[c] 2002[b] Division 5 Champions 1999[d], 2002[d] Division 6 Champions 2005[e] Division 7 Champions 1996 Division 8 Champions 1995 DCCL – Cup matches Winners Wright Cup 1998, 2010 Mayor of Derby Charity Cup competitions Winners Butterley Cup 2009
- Division 3A.
- a b Division 4C.
- Division 4B.
- a b Division 5B.
- Division 6S.
Also see
References
external links
