Nutbrook Cricket Club – Wikipedia

Nutbrook Cricket Club is an amateur cricket club on the eastern border of West Hallam, Derbyshire, England. The club has a history that dates back to 1937.[1]

The home ground is located at Arthur Fisher Memorial Ground, High Lane East, West Hallam and has two standing areas and two all-weather nets.[2] The 1st and 2nd XI teams use the Arthur Fisher Memorial Ground main pitch, rated as a Grade A site by the DCCL; the 3rd and Junior teams use the ‘Nutbrook Sports Ground’ in the lower corner, to the left of the pavilion as you enter the site, rated as a Grade C site.[3]

History [ edit ]

Nutbrook Cricket Club was founded in 1937, but had a peripatetic existence with regard to the grounds to begin with. The original ground was on The Ropewalk at the end of Station Road in Ilkeston. The club then played on the Bridge Street grounds in Cotmanhay in the 1950s, followed by the Shipley Boat in the 1960s. In the early 1970s the club moved to Pavilion Road on the Cotmanhay Farm Estate on the outskirts of Ilkeston. In 1985 the club moved to their current site and rented a pitch from the East Midlands Electricity Board Social Club at High Lane East, West Hallam. The club bought Powergen’s 10 acres of land in 2000.[4]

Before the 1990s, all cricket played by Nutbrook was friendly matches. A Junior Team was formed in 1991 and in 1994 the club moved to Division 4C of the Derbyshire County League. A second team was formed in 1995, followed by a third in 1996.[4] Success soon followed and in twenty years of competition cricket the club was 11 times Division champion.[1][5]

The club currently has 3 senior teams competing in the Derbyshire County Cricket League[6] and a junior training section that plays competitive cricket in the Erewash Young Cricketers League.[7]

Club achievements [ edit ]

The results of the Derbyshire County Cricket League competition show the club’s position in the league (by division) since 2001.[1][5]

Key gold Champions Red Demoted Gray Competition suspended

account … 1 Division 1 2 Division 2 3 Division 3, etc.

account … N. north S. south E. East C. Central

Derbyshire County Cricket League 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1st XI 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 3NS 3N 2nd XI 4C 4C 5S 5S 6S 5S 4S 4S 6S 6S 6S 6N 6N 6N 6N 6N 6N 6N 6N 6NE 6N 3rd XI 5B 5B 7C 7C 7C 7C 6C 7th 9N 9N 9N 9N 9N 9N 9N 10N 9N 9N 9E 9E 9CS

Club honors [ edit ]

Derbyshire County Cricket League Division 2 Champions 2005, 2015 Division 3 Champions 2000 [a] Division 4 Champions 1995, [b] 1996, [c] 2002 [b] Division 5 Champions 1999 [d] , 2002 [d] Division 6 Champions 2005 [e] Division 7 Champions 1996 Division 8 Champions 1995

DCCL – Cup matches Winners Wright Cup 1998, 2010

Mayor of Derby Charity Cup competitions Winners Butterley Cup 2009

Division 3A. a b Division 4C. Division 4B. a b Division 5B. Division 6S.

