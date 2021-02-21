Sports
Ice Hockey: Darata, Kramer, Silverman and Cook – A Recipe for Outdoor Success
SUMMIT, NJ – Fresh, cold air, smooth ice, and some sun have been the setting for hockey for centuries.
The hockey team of Gov. Livingston / New Providence were lucky enough to experience those conditions on Sunday as they skated against eternal Union County and the pinnacle of state power on the Beacon Hill Club outdoor ice rink. It was a great uniform match-up with both teams wearing alternatives to the first annual “The George Bell Classic” outdoor event.
The result was even better as Matt Darata scored two goals, Brady Silverman and Brian Kramer gathered three assists each and Shane Cook turned 29 shots to send Gov. Livingston to an impressive 4-1 victory at Summit.
“We told the players on Saturday night to get a good night’s sleep and wake up early,” said Gov. Livingston coach Michael Criscitello, referring to the 9.30am game. “I think because it was in an outdoor setting, it would be like getting up early and playing pond hockey all day. The players of both teams had so much fun, and it was a truly special experience for all coaches. “
Aside from the pregame jitters, sunlight adjustment, eye blacks and some shadows, the Highlanders cleared up just fine when they opened a 2-0 lead after the first 15 minutes.
“We couldn’t have wished for a better start,” said Criscitello, “especially in a race like this where everyone is captivated by the moment and the atmosphere. It would be pretty easy to get overwhelmed by that stage, but we did. We jumped to the 2-0 lead and it was a little breather for us. ”
Then it was hard skating, enjoying the outdoor atmosphere of a real winter classic, holding on to that advantage and expanding it.
“You could tell from their faces that they really enjoyed this game,” said Criscitello. “Everything about it was a special, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Once we got on the ice and took in the scenery, we could focus on the game.
‘It was very clear to everyone, and they all had black eyes on and needed it. I think the goalkeepers had a harder time adjusting to the sunlight and shadows following pucks, but Shane played another phenomenal game for us. It was a bit cold, but the weather couldn’t have been better. “
Summit narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the second half on a goal from Daniel Flaim, but that was as close as the Hilltoppers would get.
In the third, Darata scored his second goal from Brian Kramer and Silverman for a 2-1 lead before Brandon Cuccaro scored a power play tally from Kramer and Drew Skotarczak to make it 4-1.
“This was also a program win for us,” said Criscitello. “We have never defeated Summit in my tenure here and the last time Livingston government defeated them was in the 2008-2009 season. Summit is a historically excellent program, especially over the past four years, and they always seemed to beat us in the Union County Tournament over the years as well. We could never save them, so this is a huge step towards winning our program today. “
The Highlanders improved to 9-1 with the win and recovered from last week’s 3-2 defeat to Westfield.
But the chips will all be pushed to the center of the hockey table tomorrow for the Highlanders, who will face Oratory Prep at Warinanco Rink in Roselle at 8:30 am. At stake is most likely the best seed for the Kelly Cup (sowing meeting on Tuesday).
“Winning today against Summit was great, but tomorrow is our biggest game of the year,” commented Criscitello. “We are both undefeated in Kelly game and whoever wins has to decide who gets the number 1 seed. So it’s a huge game for us. We told our players today after the game with Summit that tomorrow is the biggest game of the year. They all know. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]