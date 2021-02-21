Ice Hockey: Darata, Kramer, Silverman and Cook – A Recipe for Outdoor Success

SUMMIT, NJ – Fresh, cold air, smooth ice, and some sun have been the setting for hockey for centuries.

The hockey team of Gov. Livingston / New Providence were lucky enough to experience those conditions on Sunday as they skated against eternal Union County and the pinnacle of state power on the Beacon Hill Club outdoor ice rink. It was a great uniform match-up with both teams wearing alternatives to the first annual “The George Bell Classic” outdoor event.

The result was even better as Matt Darata scored two goals, Brady Silverman and Brian Kramer gathered three assists each and Shane Cook turned 29 shots to send Gov. Livingston to an impressive 4-1 victory at Summit.

“We told the players on Saturday night to get a good night’s sleep and wake up early,” said Gov. Livingston coach Michael Criscitello, referring to the 9.30am game. “I think because it was in an outdoor setting, it would be like getting up early and playing pond hockey all day. The players of both teams had so much fun, and it was a truly special experience for all coaches. “

Aside from the pregame jitters, sunlight adjustment, eye blacks and some shadows, the Highlanders cleared up just fine when they opened a 2-0 lead after the first 15 minutes.

“We couldn’t have wished for a better start,” said Criscitello, “especially in a race like this where everyone is captivated by the moment and the atmosphere. It would be pretty easy to get overwhelmed by that stage, but we did. We jumped to the 2-0 lead and it was a little breather for us. ”

Then it was hard skating, enjoying the outdoor atmosphere of a real winter classic, holding on to that advantage and expanding it.

“You could tell from their faces that they really enjoyed this game,” said Criscitello. “Everything about it was a special, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Once we got on the ice and took in the scenery, we could focus on the game.

‘It was very clear to everyone, and they all had black eyes on and needed it. I think the goalkeepers had a harder time adjusting to the sunlight and shadows following pucks, but Shane played another phenomenal game for us. It was a bit cold, but the weather couldn’t have been better. “

Summit narrowed the deficit to 2-1 in the second half on a goal from Daniel Flaim, but that was as close as the Hilltoppers would get.

In the third, Darata scored his second goal from Brian Kramer and Silverman for a 2-1 lead before Brandon Cuccaro scored a power play tally from Kramer and Drew Skotarczak to make it 4-1.

“This was also a program win for us,” said Criscitello. “We have never defeated Summit in my tenure here and the last time Livingston government defeated them was in the 2008-2009 season. Summit is a historically excellent program, especially over the past four years, and they always seemed to beat us in the Union County Tournament over the years as well. We could never save them, so this is a huge step towards winning our program today. “

The Highlanders improved to 9-1 with the win and recovered from last week’s 3-2 defeat to Westfield.

But the chips will all be pushed to the center of the hockey table tomorrow for the Highlanders, who will face Oratory Prep at Warinanco Rink in Roselle at 8:30 am. At stake is most likely the best seed for the Kelly Cup (sowing meeting on Tuesday).

“Winning today against Summit was great, but tomorrow is our biggest game of the year,” commented Criscitello. “We are both undefeated in Kelly game and whoever wins has to decide who gets the number 1 seed. So it’s a huge game for us. We told our players today after the game with Summit that tomorrow is the biggest game of the year. They all know. “