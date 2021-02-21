Ecuador’s Olympic Committee supports athletes preparing for Tokyo 2020





The Olympic Committee of Ecuador (COE) has begun a support program for athletes preparing for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The scheme is funded by funds from Panam Sports and Olympic Solidarity and is intended for athletes in track and field, karate, table tennis and golf. The costs of flights, accommodation, food, hydration, transportation, vitamins and nutritional supplements, and physical therapy are expected to be covered by the COEs Athlete Support Program. Racewalkers Daniel Pintado and Paola Prez and long-distance runner Paola Bonilla are currently in Salinas, Ecuador as part of a 21-day training regimen. They want to adapt to the heat and humidity they expect to experience in the Japanese city of Sapporo, where the Olympic marathon and hiking events will take place. Fellow race hiker Mauricio Arteaga also wants to get used to the warmer climate by traveling to Zihuatanejo, Mexico, which will serve as his training base until March 6. Triple stepper Liuba Zaldvar will extend her stay in Portoviejo for another month, while marathon runner Segundo Jami plans to train in Latacunga, Chota and La Concordia in March and April. Triple stepper Liuba Zaldvar continues her preparations in Portoviejo for another month ahead of Tokyo 2020 Getty Images Discobolus thrower Juan Caicedo is expected to be in Europe from February to July in a bid to secure the 66.00-meter Olympic qualifier. Caicedo threw 69.60 million last year, but it didn’t count for Tokyo 2020 because it was done when the qualification process was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alberto Mio is preparing to compete in the upcoming World Table Tennis Middle East hub, hosting three tournaments in Qatari’s capital Doha from February 28 to March 17. The world’s number 77 also plans to participate in the Olympic qualifying event in Latin America to be held in Rosario, Argentina from April 13-17. Karate fighter Jacqueline Factos is set to train in Odessa, Ukraine, from February 25 to March 10, ahead of the Karate 1 Premier League in Istanbul, Turkey, which will take place from March 12 to 14. Golfer Daniela Darquea wants to use the funds from COE to participate in three Ladies Professional Golf Association events in the United States over the next two months in an effort to improve her position to qualify for Tokyo 2020. Ecuador will try to win their first medal since Beijing 2008, when Jefferson Prez took silver in the men’s 20-kilometer walk. Prez remains the only Ecuadorian athlete to have won an Olympic medal, as he also claimed their first-ever gold at the same event in Atlanta 1996.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos