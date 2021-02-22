The home field advantage and other whims of Test cricket

How much can a home team fine-tune the pitch in its favor? Is it fair at all if the scales have been made so uneven that a fair competition is no longer possible?

It is true that this question seems to arise only when the benefit is weighted in favor of subcontinental teams. There seems to be a standard mental model of the game that suggests that fast bowling is the norm when spinning, the exotic magic woven through the east is only applied to the last two days of a match. Places where the ball is swooning or bouncing alarmingly expose the weaknesses of visiting teams, while places that make the ball turn miraculously are the unfair tactics used by teams that lack the skills to win fairly.

The other argument put forward is that while home teams have the right to adjust fields to gain the upper hand, the test should take five full days. Again, this argument largely comes up when the subcontinent is involved. The truth is that more and more test matches end in 4 or even 3 days. Of the 39 tests played in 2020, 26 did not go to the 5th day. In a Mint report examining the results between 2010 and 2015, out of 185 matches, only 81 lasted all 5 days. The average duration of matches was quite similar in Australia, England and India – only 35-40% of matches in these countries last the full 5 days. So it is clear that the complaint about manipulated fields in India is an exaggeration. However, the greater demand remains. Shouldn’t there be a level playing field when two teams compete? Isn’t that a fundamental requirement for any sport?

It’s a fair point. The question is not whether a particular team is doing the conditions to its advantage, but whether a team should be able to do so. After all, the reason the world went to neutral referees is because of the pervasive feeling, based on evidence, that referees’ standards around the world were uneven and needed some uniformity.

The truth is, test cricket was never about a level playing field. The game just isn’t structured that way. Since the match lasts 5 days, something no other sport can think of, the idea of ​​identical conditions is irrelevant for both teams. Cricket thrives on complexity and difference, not standardization and uniformity.

The pitch deteriorates, the weather changes from hour to hour, the breeze that supports a particular kind of bowling makes its whimsical appearance when it wants it. What stop the bowls from makes a difference. The old ball behaves very differently than against the shiny new sphere that starts the day. Pace and spin can both involve throwing a ball from the end of the wicket to the other, but they require two completely different types of skill.

The throw is important. Unlike other sports where the coin toss plays a more ritualistic than consistent role, in cricket it is often the most important factor in a team’s victory. The fact that in a game full of so many improbabilities, the toss setting has been retained tells us that this is an intrinsic part of the design.

Duckworth Lewis can only exist in cricket. No other sport could tolerate the apparent arbitrariness of such a system. The problem, of course, is trying to solve a problem that cannot be solved. There is no uniform way in which the many variables required to determine the outcome of a game are calculated when the game is suddenly cut short. If the rain is unpredictable, the DL formula is even more so.

The game’s recent history suggests a tension between the need to standardize and smooth out some of the unpredictable kinks in the game and the inherent structure of the sport that resists such an attempt. Duckworth Lewis is a way to come up with a result in a game with limited overs when that’s not possible. DRS is the other device used to deal with the referees’ reliance on games, often a fallible judgment.

The use of technology was meant to make things right by reducing uncertainty and making referee decisions more accurate and predictable. It has worked some way and failed others. First, the idea of ​​allowing a team only a limited number of ratings is so crickety as it adds complexity to the effort to reduce it. It makes human vulnerability more apparent than less.

Then we have the combination of the technology with human judgment in the form of the 3rd referee who interprets the technology and mechanism of the referee call, which proudly assigns to the human eye above the computer. This creates a spectrum of unpredictability, all of which produces delicious amounts of ambivalence. Only in the final test did we see decisions where the third umpire ruled someone was in the fold when the eye saw otherwise, saw a batsman dealt out for not playing a shot when clearly doing so. Not to be outdone by human error, the technology did its thing by refusing to recognize an lbw decision that was as straightforward as possible to the human eye. So much for standardization.

Cricket is not a sport in the classic sense, it is a ruminant over life. It derives meaning from the earth, the elements, time and human forces and shortcomings. It is structured like a game and as it is taken more seriously over time it strives to incorporate elements within itself that make it a more conventional sport. And while the motivation for doing so is understandable, the game finds a way to destabilize any attempt to tame it. The home advantage is a necessary part of the game, as are all the uncertainties that the game cannot get rid of.

