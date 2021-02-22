Vikings recognize Mr. Football 2020 nominees and winner





The traditional Mr. Football banquet bringing elite high school soccer players from around the state transitioned to a video session on Sunday, but there was plenty of recognition for the 10 finalists and 2020 winner Jake Ratzlaff. Ratzlaff played safety and tight end for the Rosemount Irish. He recorded 70 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recovery (including one back for a touchdown) and three interceptions on defense. Ratzlaff also caught 10 passes for 209 yards and three scores on fouls, blocking three kicks on special teams in just six games. The two-time captain and team player of the year led the Irish in tackles, interceptions, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns and blocked kicks, helping Rosemount go 6-0 in a season cut short by COVID-19. After starting out as an outer linebacker as a sophomore, Ratzlaff switched to safety for his junior season and thrived with the opportunity to make plays with a school record of 126 tackles in 2019. He totaled 261.5 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumbles to recover and three interceptions in his career. Ratzlaff was also called the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year for 2020. He committed to Wisconsin in November after reviewing offers from Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State. “I would like to thank God for blessing me with the abilities with which I have been blessed. I give Him all the glory and honor,” Ratzlaff said after calling Mr. Football was mentioned. “I want to thank my family for always supporting me through the ups and downs. It’s been easy at times; it was hard, but they’ve always been by my side, and I’m really grateful for that. “I want to thank the Rosemount coaching staff for making me the player and person I am today,” he continued. “Trainer [Jeff] Erdmann has done so much for myself and the program. I thank him very much. I also want to thank my defensive coordinator, my defensive back coach, and my external linebackers coach for learning physical defense. I want to thank my teammates for always encouraging me to improve in practice. It was such a blessing to have so many great teammates and such a great team. Finally, I’d like to thank the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Minnesota Vikings for the award and bringing all of this together. “ Mr. Finalists of Football 2020 Shea Albrecht, T / DT, Orono Joe Alt, TE / T, Totino-Grace Cameron Anderson, WR / S, Blue Earth Area Trey Feeney, QB, Moorhead Nick Flaskamp, ​​RB / LB, Minneapolis Southwest Marcus Hansen, DE / G / K, Waseca Eli Mau, LB / TE / P / K, Chanhassen Jake Ratzlaff, SS / TE, Rosemount Garrison Solliday, DL / DE, St. Thomas Academy Adam Tonsfeldt, QB / SS, Barnesville Rick Spielman, CEO of Vikings, announced at the meeting that each program will receive a grant of $ 1,000 from the Vikings and the Wilf family. Spielman, whose son JD Mr. Football in 2015, explaining how proud he was to greet each of the finalists. “I want to thank you for inviting me to such a prestigious event, and I want to congratulate all the administrators and coaches on the call and the parents,” said Spielman. “I was very blessed a few years ago when my son JD was part of this prestigious award. Most importantly, I want to congratulate the 10 finalists. “We’ve had a year like no other. This was probably the most challenging year for all of us. I know it’s in my lifetime,” Spielman continued. “It really tested our persistence and our leadership skills.” Spielman reiterated the policies and procedures that the Vikings and NFL teams put in place in 2020 to reduce the risk of coronavirus and gave high school officials, coaches and players credit for what they could do in a custom season. He also pointed out the role social justice quests played in multi-level teams in 2020. “To be a top 10 finalist for Mr. Football 2020 is probably a greater accomplishment and more incredible than anyone in the past, and I hope that as you go along, you will look back on all the leadership lessons you have had learned and what persistence is about being willing to deal with setbacks and move forward, looking back on everything you have been through this year and how you are moving forward not only in your football career but also in your life, “said Spielman. “I greet you and congratulate you on such a phenomenal performance and such a great job.” About the Mr. Football Award The Mr. Football Award is sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and the Minnesota Vikings. It is awarded annually to recognize Minnesota’s top high school soccer player who is also a graduate. A selection committee reviews the nominees and appoints 10 finalists before the full game films of each player are viewed and Mr. Football is chosen. More than 25,600 players competed in high school soccer in Minnesota in 2020.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos