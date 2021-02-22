Women’s Tennis Handles Maryland, 5-2





COLLEGE PARK, Md. The Penn State tennis team continued its hot streak on Sunday, completing a 5-2 defeat to Maryland. The win marks the first win against the Terrapins since 2015, as the Nittany Lions improved to 4-1 this season. Double Penn State secured the colon for the first time this season with wins in the two and three slots. The Nittany Lions had a difficult start Alexandra Nielsen (Vancouver, BC, Canada) and Gabby O’Gorman (Gunnedah, NS Wales, Australia) falling to Ayana Akli and Minorka Miranda, 1-6. Frederikke Svarre (Copenhagen, Denmark) and Sofiya Chekhlystova (Tallinn, Estonia) showed great chemistry, beating Adela Josefova and Eva Alexandrova 6-2. With doubles tied and 1-1, Karly Friedland (Hollywood, Fla.) And Samantha Smith (Cary, NC) secured the point for the Nittany Lions with a strong 6-3 against Zoe Kulkarni and Ebony Sampson. Singles O’Gorman lost to Akli to open the singles competition in a 3-6, 1-6 match to even the Terrapins. Rohrbacher looked strong in her season debut, where she knocked out Sampson 6-2 and 6-4 when Penn State took the lead. Nielsen extended the Lions lead by dominating Josefova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Chekhlystova took victory early for Penn State when she outwitted Miranda in a 6-3, 6-2 match. Maryland brought the score to two as Svarre lost a three-set match to Alexandrova 6-2, 2-6, 2-6. Friedland put the finishing touches to the Terrapins with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-3 win over Kulkarni. Next one The Nittany Lions try to speed up as Michigan comes to town on Friday before the state of Michigan seeks revenge on Sunday. Doubles final Ayana Akli / Minorka Miranda (UMD). Alexandra Nielsen Gabby O’Gorman (PSU) 6-1

Frederikke Svarre Sofiya Chekhlystova (PSU) def. Adela Josefova / Eva Alexandrova (UMD) 6-2

Karly Friedland Samantha Smith (PSU) def. Zoe Kulkarni / Ebony Sampson (UMD) 6-3

Order of arrival: 1,2,3

Singles Finals # 89 Ayana Akli (UMD) beats. Gabby O’Gorman (PSU) 6-3, 6-1

Eva Alexandrova (UMD) def. Frederikke Svarre (PSU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

Sofiya Chekhlystova (PSU) def. Menorca Miranda (UMD) 6-3, 6-2

Karly Friedland (PSU) def. Zoe Kulkarni (UMD) 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-3

Alexandra Nielsen (PSU) def. Adela Josefova (UMD) 6-3, 6-2

Olivia Rohrbacher (PSU) def. Ebony Sampson (UMD) 6-2, 6-4

Order of finishing: 1,6,5,3,2,4 Stay up to date with the Penn State tennis team at GoPSUsports.com. For continuous updates throughout the year, please like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pennstatewten and follow our twitter @pennstateWTEN.







