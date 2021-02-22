Busy month for the undefeated hockey team Freeport | Trib HSSN

By:



Sunday February 21, 2021 | 4:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Freeport’s Marcus Trask works for the Northern Catholic cause during a game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Freeport’s Paul Zecca, Addison Stewart and Nico DiSanti celebrate a goal against North Catholic on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Freeport’s Nico DiSanti collides with Northern Catholic goalkeeper Connor Bridges during their game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Freeport won 4-3. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Freeport’s Caleb Hoffman moves the puck during a game against North Catholic on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review The Freeport hockey team celebrates after beating North Catholic, 4-3, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Freeport’s Caleb Hoffman reaches for the puck during a game against North Catholic on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Freeport’s Tyler Lang works in goal during a game against North Catholic on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Freeport’s Addison Stewart celebrates his second period goal with Nico DiSanti in their game against North Catholic on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Freeport won 4-3.

Previous

The next

In a normal high school hockey season in Western Pennsylvania, by now the regular season would be nearly over and teams would try to start a possible run in the playoffs.

But that’s not the case in this season of covid uncertainty, when many teams in the PIHL have a way to go before turning their attention to the post-season.

For Freeport, which is 8-0 in Class A, more than half of the regular season of 18 games remains. And the Yellowjackets have a month to complete it, starting with Thursday’s rematch of a season-opening 7-4 win over Kiski Area and ending with a game on March 25 against Chartiers Valley.

But Captain Jack Mason, a senior defender, said Freeport is laser-focused to stay on track as the coaches and team members have invested so much time and energy in fulfilling expectations for a special season.

“This is the best team I’ve ever played playing hockey in high school, and we’re one big family,” said Mason.

“Mentally we are all pretty much entangled and ready to go. We all play and practice pretty well, and because we know everyone’s skill level, we know what everyone is going to bring physically. We all have a great attitude that every time we go out and take it to who we play. “

Last season, Freeport finished 5-15 and missed the Penguins Cup playoffs.

But with experience back, led by deputy captains in senior strikers Addison Stewart and Nico DiSanti, and emerging talent on offense and defense, Mason said the goals this year were to win the Northeast section, win the playoffs. and give it a run to a cup final.

Freeport is level with Northeast Division rivals Kiski Area and North Catholic in total points with 16, but the Yellowjackets have three games on the Cavaliers (8-3), four on the Trojans (8-4).

“It was difficult because of what the schedule was like with not knowing if a game will be called off at the last minute,” said DiSanti, who recalled how Freeport only played two games this month, an 8-2 win over Sewickley Academy. on February 4 and a 4-3 win over Northern Catholic on February 9.

The Yellowjackets started their upside-down season on November 3, played again two days later, and then played again on December 7. Subsequently, the state-mandated discontinuation of high school sports activities that began on December 12 kept Freeport out of the game until January 11.

“The guys were diligent about staying focused and engaged during all the breaks,” said Freeport coach Kelly Mason. “Every time they came back you could see some rust just because they hadn’t played together for a while. But they always had their legs. I have to give them a lot of credit for purchasing that way. The boys are so supportive and are very serious about chasing a championship. “

The Yellowjackets have outdone their opponents, 48-16.

“We’ve had the mindset to work one practice at a time and one game at a time,” said DiSanti, who has nine goals and five assists this season.

“We just want to work hard every time we hit the ice. We know these opportunities can be eliminated so quickly. “

Joe Liput, a sophomore forward, also scored against North Catholic, and Stewart achieved his fifth of the season in the game. Freshman goalkeeper Tyler Lang stopped 32 shots.

Lang has a serve percentage of .917 (198 out of 216) in the first eight games of his varsity career. He stopped a best season of 38 of 42 shots in the opener against Kiski Area.

“I expected him to do well,” said coach Mason. “He is a tough nut to crack, not only in the net but also mentally. If he gives up a goal, he does not go into the bowl. He’s always ready to stop that next shot. The boys have a lot of faith in him. “

Michael Love is a tribune review writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter

Keywords: Free port