Max Homa defeats Tony Finau in a playoff to win the Genesis Invitational





PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. Max Homa entered the Genesis Invitational after making five straight cuts, including a draw for the seventh last week at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Credit a new-found self-esteem for Homa. Now give Homa a second PGA Tour title. And it’s a big one for the Los Angeles resident: the first place check is good for $ 1,674,000, plus a three-year PGA Tour exemption. On Sunday, Homa gave chase from the front and played in the penultimate group of Riviera Country Club. When Sam Burns bogeyed the 14th hole, Homa moved up to a tie 11 under. Homa kept the bogey off his scorecard on the final round as he stacked five birdies, including one on the 17th hole to get to 12 under. Genesis Invitational: Scoreboard photos Tony Finau was already in the clubhouse after shooting a final round of 64, tied for the low round of the week to come down to 12. Homa stroked his tee shot at 18 a massive 339 yards, then stopped his approach to a back pin to about four feet. Another birdie would win. But Homa succeeded on the left. He finished the regulation at 12 under to force a play-off. After they both parried the 10th to open the extra session, Homa took par on the par-3 14th while Finau bogeyed, giving Homa the victory. Homa opened the week with a 66, then put back-to-back 70s to get into the fray. He finished his second PGA Tour win in playoff style, his first since the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. Sam Burns, who planned to go wire-by-wire in Riviera, had a three-shot lead on Homa and Finau after birdied the ninth, but staggered the piece with bogeys on Nos. 12, 14 and 15 He did birdie 17 but parred 18 to miss the playoff with a solo shot to finish third. Conditions on Sunday were almost perfect, in stark contrast to the strong winds and fast golf course that the players encountered on Saturday. a delay of four hours to the stormy conditions.

