The Recorder – HS Roundup: Kyle Barnes scores a hat-trick when Greenfield hockey beats Amherst

2 mins ago

Senior Kyle Barnes scored his first hat-trick of his career on Saturday, as he finished with four points in total to help Greenfield’s hockey team drive away for a 7-2 win over Amherst at Collins-Moylan Arena in Greenfield.

Despite being unbeaten this season, the Green Wave got off to a slow start and turned it on late. That was not the case on Saturday.

It took Greenfield just 40 seconds to light up the scoreboard, with MJ Paulin finding the back of the net with assists from Shane Prusak and Devin Niles.

Amherst came down and equalized on a 2-on-1 a few minutes later, with Joe Freniere hitting the goal and beating Green Wave goalkeeper Josh Bordeaux on glove-side to tie the game back to one.

From that moment on, Greenfield increased the pressure.

After that goal is when we said, that’s enough, said Green Wave coach Adam Bouchard.

A minute after Frenieres’ goal, Barnes scored his first of the evening, with the assist going to Prusak during the power play.

With 34 seconds to go in the first period, Greenfield put one more on the board, this one from Jacob Bryant’s stick, while Barnes picked up the assist to make it 3-1 for the second period.

We talked about times when we don’t get out of the gate fast and hard and how we wanted to do that, Bouchard said. The Green Wave came out excited to bring it to them.

Barnes opened the score in the second frame, with the assist to Derek Lenois and Matt Lavoine. Lenois received a major blow and sacrificed his body to send a pass to an open Barnes.

Nineteen taps later, Barnes took his third goal of the game, with assists going to Lavoine and Aidan Roche to make it 5-1.

With 2:57 to play in the third period, Niles scored on the power play, with Bryant and Roche getting the assists.

The Green Wave scored their fourth power play goal of the evening with 14 minutes to play in the game, with Niles bringing the ball home with an assist to Prusak to make it 7-1.

GeorgiosAlimionos scored the last goal of the game for the Hurricanes to rebound with 5:27 time remaining.

Bordeaux came into play with 18 saves, including a big one in the third period when he reached over the crease to get a blocker on a shot. Greenfield had a 34-20 lead in the game.

The Green Golf is back in action tonight and travels to SmeadArena at 7.30am to take on Chicopee.

Swimming

Turners Falls senior Olivia Whittier continued her outstanding season in the pool on Friday against Ludlow, finishing first in both the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.87 seconds and the 100 breaststroke with a dive of 1: 18:00.

Through three encounters this season, Whittier has yet to be beaten in every race she competed in.

Despite her success on Friday, the Thunder girls suffered a 97-26 loss against the Lions, largely because Ludlow had enough swimmers to fill every event.

Jade Tyler took second place in the 200 free with a time of 2: 18.72 ahead of Turners and followed it up with third place in the 100 backstrokes (1: 14.83).

Gracie Rosenburg came third in the 100 Free and fourth in the 200 Free while Isabella Licata came fourth in the 50 Free for the Thunder.

On the boys’ side, Nik Martin and Will Rosenburg were the only swimmers for Turners, with Martin taking first place in the 100 free with a 1: 04.36 dive.

Martin also finished second in the 200 medley with a time of 2: 39.84.

Rosenburg came second in the 50 free (34.68) and third in the 100 free.



