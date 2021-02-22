The New Orleans Pelicans defense makes the biggest comeback in franchise history in victory over Boston Celtics

NEW ORLEANS – After a historic collapse on Friday night, it again looked like they were heading in the wrong direction for the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.

The Pelicans watched as the Boston Celtics extended their lead to 24 points in the middle of the third quarter, and it looked as if the Pelicans were on their way to another disappointing defeat.

But instead of folding and withering away as they have done several times this season, New Orleans responded.

And it did so using something that was porous for most of the season: its defense.

From 6:29 AM to the end of renewals, New Orleans held Boston at just 36 points on 32% of the admissions when the Pelicans stormed back to complete the biggest comeback in franchise history in a 120-115 win.

“It was a big win for us. We stayed true to who we were,” said Pelican forward Zion Williamson. “We came back. Everyone, the coaches, the players, the ball boys, everyone just got engaged. We needed all that energy, and we got through.”

That energy level was – perhaps – on a low season on Friday. The Pelicans had an 11-point lead against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter, losing by 18 points. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the biggest loss in the shot clock era for a team entering the fourth quarter in double digits.

While their defenses then failed them, the Pelicans could lean extensively against Boston, led by guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

“Me and J-Hart, we are looked at to guard the stars of the other team pretty much every night and night out,” said Ball. “We just tried our best to slow those guys down as best we could. It’s not just two guys guarding the ball. We all came together on that side of the ball.”

And while the attack was led by the defense, the Pelicans also had to watch their two star players to finish things off at the attacking end. With the Celtics 106-105 with 10.5 seconds to play, the Pelicans had to use up an action to take the lead. Two games after Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy chose to let Brandon Ingram take possession of the ball in a loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, this time he went to Williamson. Williamson caught the ball on an Ingram screen and faked a transfer to Ball. He went straight for Tristan Thompson and signed the foul when the lay-up went in.

“That means a lot to me,” said Williamson of getting the ball at the time. “That’s what every player works hard to be in those moments. … [Assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon] mostly. Seeing that I was frustrated in the first half, she came to me and told me a lot about trust. It means a lot.

“They all look at me in that moment,” We with you. Whatever decision you make, we are with you. “To have people behind me like that means a lot.”

Williamson said Ingram was the last person to say anything to him when he left the group for the play, but Ingram tried his best to downplay his role.

“I don’t think he needed any extra encouragement,” said Ingram. “He played a basketball game we believe in, and he made the shot.”

Extra encouragement or not, it worked. But the job wasn’t done for New Orleans, as Celtics forward Jayson Tatum made a bucket to send the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, this time it was Ingram’s time to shine.

With a draw at 112 and 50.1 to play, Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli and Celtics center Daniel Theis were called up for a double lane violation on an Ingram free throw attempt. That meant a jump ball in the center circle between Williamson and Celtics forward Robert Williams.

Williamson won the tip and eventually got the ball back at the top of the key. While he was driving, the defense collapsed and Williamson kicked the ball to Ingram, who brought down a 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left.

“Whenever I’m in the pick and roll as a ball handler, I try to read the best,” said Williamson. “I think in that situation, after getting to the basket a few times, I read that they were going to collapse. Once they collapsed, Brandon is a knockdown shooter. He was there, so I made the pass.” , it was built for those moments. ‘

The win came at a much-needed moment for New Orleans, which had lost five of its six games.

Ingram said the comeback itself was what encouraged him the most, and it feels like something the Pelicans can use to get their season back on track.

“I think we can take away that we’re really, really good if we stick together,” said Ingram. “Boys were talking tonight. Everyone on the bench was talking. Coaches communicated with the players and we had a good response.”