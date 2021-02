Cricket pitch collected from ‘illegal’ occupants – newspaper

LAHORE: The city government claimed to have picked up a 51 Kanals cricket ground from a local cricket club and handed it over to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management on Sunday. According to the records, the land, located near Qaddafi Stadium, has been unlawfully used by the club since the dissolution of the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA). The practice session of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will be held in the ground we picked up from a local club, Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said in a press release here. On the other hand, a source, who called the operation illegal, said a case between the LCCA and the Punjab Sports Board was pending the court’s decision on the ownership of the land. The land was rented by the local government for a competition on Sunday. The club management did not charge the administration for the use of the land. But later the administration took over land control, the source told Dawn. Meanwhile, the local government also carried out operations against alleged land robbers in Dholanwal (Multan Road), Shanu Baba Chowk (New Defense Road), Bhupatian, Mauza Karbath and Dallu and recaptured the state land of 60 channels. The market price of the reclaimed land, including the LCCA land, is approximately Rs 10 billion, according to a press release. SAKA CEREMONY: The Saka Nankana Centenary ceremony was held on Sunday in Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. Nearly 2,000 Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) and devotees, including Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Chairman Sardar Satwan, retired Federal Minister Brig Ejaz Shah and others attended the ceremony, a spokesman for the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said. He said the speakers paid rich tribute to the government on the occasion for making special arrangements for observing the ceremony and condemned the Indian authorities for not allowing Yatrees from India to participate in the event. Saka (agitation) Nankana ceremony is observed by Sikhs to denounce a massacre in 1921 of protesters demanding reform in Gurdwara Janam Asthan, which had become a place of debauchery under the riotous Mahant Narayan Das who was backed by the British rulers. Published in Dawn, Feb 22, 2021

