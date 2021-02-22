Girls hockey co-op Billerica / Chelmsford completes turnaround, wins Merrimack Valley Conference Cup

While no MIAA tournament awaits, Billerica / Chelmsford (10-1) are proud of this season.

Obviously, everyone wants to run at a state tournament, but with the pandemic going on, we were just happy to play hockey, B / C coach Ray Monroe said. There was no cup, so were the first to win the cup, and the cups were quite sick.

Andover (8-4-1) controlled the game early and came first on the board when Jacqueline Henry scored four minutes.

Andover’s Lauren Adams (22) and Billerica / Chelmsford’s Ashley Chiango (11) compete for the puck in the Merrimack Valley Conference Cup Championship on Sunday. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Billerica / Chelmsford immediately got their first sustained offensive zone opportunity and Julia Williams scored on a pass from Giovanna Gulinello to balance the game a minute later. With much of his team with no playoff experience, Billerica / Chelmsford was cautious in his play through the first. But goalkeeper Mia Gonsalves got through when it mattered.

The Golden Warriors were on the powerplay in the closing minutes of the first, but Gonsalves made four of her 24 saves to Andovers’ advantage to even out the game. Billerica / Chelmsford started the second period with more pizzazz, and Andover tried to sort things out, with Golden Warriors captain Lilly Reeves making a massive block in the opening seconds.

Shortly after, Andover was given another power play opportunity. However, it was Billerica / Chelmsford who struck, with senior Samantha Fantasia scoring a punch to the top right corner of the net to put her team at 2-1.

I saw an opportunity to take it and go, so I took it, Fantasia said. I saw the top corner open, so I threw it into the net.

After another shot from Andover, Billerica / Chelmsford created traffic for the Golden Warriors net and Remore Serra deflected a shot to put B / C ahead by 10 minutes in the second. A minute later, Andover’s Rose Maclean got a chance for a breakaway, but her shot went past the post.

The Golden Warriors got multiple chances in the third. Kalli Archambault brought the Golden Warriors in goal with a score of 2:30 to go, but the Billerica / Chelmsford defense lingered for the win.

LOWELL, 2/21/21 – SHARP Tewksbuty’s Matthew Cook, 11, and Central Catholic’s Mike Collett, 6, in Central Catholic’s 5-2 win over Tewksbury in the hockey final of the Merrimack Valley Conference at Tsongas Center. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Sports, Levin) Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Pope Francis 4, Latin Academy / Fontbonne 3 Subordinate captain Morgan Peritz helped the Cardinals (4-6-1) end their first season with a win by scoring the winner with 1:55 left to play. Peritz finished with two goals in the nonleague victory at Stoneham Arena. Classmate Mia Alfonso and freshman Lily Hayes each had two assists.

Coach Chris Connors believes that the young program has made a good start.

It was an exciting year, he said. We had a hardworking group of girls.

Boys hockey

Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 2 Skating to an MVC Cup Division 1 title for Central Catholic necessitated the third game against Tewksbury in what was a shortened 10-game season. Tewksbury took the first 4-3, then Central answered 4-1 two days later, on January 29.

In the Sunday Finals at Tsongas Center, the Raiders reigned supreme, hitting three goals in the first period and building a 5-0 cushion in two periods on their way to an 8-1-1 finish.

We had a little patience, waited for the right opportunity, and took advantage of those opportunities when they came, said Central coach DJ Conte.

Sophomore Sean Gay scored first and connected to a wristwatch with 7:22 remaining in the first period. A minute later, after a central goal was waved away (just off the berth), senior Nick Peters made it 2-0 when the 6-foot defender read a puck from the short side.

He really played his heart today, Conte said of Peters.

Then it was junior captain Michael Dinges in the second, followed by senior forward Michael Collett and senior captain AJ Grenier for the 5-0 lead. Sean Lane and Cole Stone scored for Tewksbury (8-2-0) in the third.

Conte prided himself on the mental toughness of his team, both of Sunday’s victory and of the season as a whole.

The guys stayed mentally strong and focused, had a goal and an agenda, and we achieved that, he said. Not many teams are able to win their last high school hockey game, and the seniors could.

Billerica MVC ATHLETICS

Billerica 5, Dracut / Tyngsborough 3 Behind a balanced offensive attack led by senior defender Dominic Halls’ goal and two assists, Billerica (2-3) pulled out late to win the Division 3 MVC Cup at Tsongas Center. Junior Paul Egan added a score in the morning game, along with a near goal that was recalled due to an unhinged net.

Coach Jim Egan also complimented second goalkeeper Ethan Cliff, who made the jump to varsity this season and performed admirably in the net.

Very consistent, very reliable, it just got better and better as the season went on, Egan said.

Billerica endured four separate quarantines in the shortened season and only played five games. But Egan applauded his team, led by six seniors, as they were all determined to win a tournament title.

To see that they maintain their positive attitude and their strong character, and their willingness to come back to the rink after not riding for 8-10 days … that was the biggest takeaway for me, Egan said. That was a big focus of ours. Whatever happened, when we got back to the ice rink, we would have fun.

Chelmsford 3, Andover 2 The Lions (4-3-1) received goals from seniors Peter Mitchell, Sean Stackpole and James Hill, before holding the Golden Warriors at bay for the Division 2 MVC Cup Championship at Tsongas Center.

Andover led 1-0 halfway through the first half on a goal from senior Ryan OSullivan and was in the power game when Mitchell turned the momentum in Chelmsford’s favor. The captain took a cross-ice pass in the Andover zone, skated in on his own and scored shorthand to even out the match at 1.

Just two minutes later, Stackpole followed with his goal and jumped on a loose rebound in the slot to give the Lions a 2-1 lead after one period.

Hill, another captain, scored on a bouncing shot from the top of the left circle to push the lead to 3-1 in the second, and while Andover senior Steve Ingram was able to narrow the deficit with a power play goal, Chelmsford and senior goalkeeper Nick Glennon held on the rest of the way. Andover ends with 2-5-1.

North Attleborough 8, Mansfield 2 Trevor Mooney scored his first two varsity goals and also had an assist as the Red Rocketeers (8-6) ended their season with a victory in the Hockomock League at New England Sports Village. Brady Sarro scored twice and Gavin Arabian also scored his first goal for NA.

Rockland 5, Abington 3 Senior Nick Blonde scored his 100th career points in his last game, finishing with two goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs (6-5-1) to victory in the South Shore League at Rockland Ice Arena. Joey Salamone also scored twice for Rockland.

Boys basketball

North Quincy 63, Cohasset 57 Sophomore guard Nate Caldwell deflated five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 17 points, freshman Daithi Quinn added 15 points and senior Agu Ugwu contributed 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Red Raiders (9-5 ) in the nonleague victory. Senior guard Liam Cunn threw in 19 points for the skippers and classmate Will Grudinskas had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Peabody 59, Danvers 53 The Tanners (8-4) finished their season best with a victory over the Northeastern Conference road with 11 points and eight rebounds from senior guard Drew Lucas.

Ethan Fuller also contributed to this story.