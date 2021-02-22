Sports
Forney Tennis Players Fighting Leukemia With Great Support Behind – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Forney High School tennis players have put their rackets aside for now.
Bryton Zastoupil, Forney’s seventh grader, said, “I miss it very much because there aren’t many of these sports.”
READ MORE: Texas tenants dealing with major damage, unlivable conditions after winter storms
Elyse Spurgeon, eighth grade from Forney, said with a laugh, “It’s pretty sad. I did not participate in tennis of my own free will. “
Nor did either child leave the game by choice.
Bryton thought he had a normal stomach flu last fall – only to be told in October that it was more serious than that.
Bryton’s mom, Kristin, said, “He looked up and said,“ Mom if this is cancer, I can make a wish. ‘I said this is not cancer. Why would you ask me this? “
Unfortunately, Bryton’s hunch was correct. He acknowledged, “To be honest, I didn’t know what leukemia was. I was wondering what it is. “
Good news: his leukemia is in remission and not considered aggressive. Bad news: he will still receive weekly chemo for the next three years.
As communications director for Forney ISD, Bryton’s mom is happy that her son doesn’t have to go it alone.
She says they are a “Forney family and this district embraces that every day because they care about us.” It’s just unbelievable. “
Bryton’s teammate, Elyse, was diagnosed with leukemia last August.
She admitted, “I started crying before processing it before I knew what was going on.”
READ MORE: Mayor of Texas says, “There will be hell to pay” when residents get stuck with high utility bills
Now Elyse knows that her battle has just begun. Her leukemia is really aggressive.
She said in a trembling voice, “This is my fifth round of chemotherapy. None of them worked for me. It’s pretty scary. “
Her father, the tennis coach at North Forney High School, is not taking any chances.
The family has moved to live part-time in Seattle, home to the best bone marrow transplant center in the country, which Elyse will need when her leukemia is finally in remission.
With a shirt that says “Losing is not an option,” David promised, “we’re going to do what we have to do.”
Whether it’s Bryton and Elyse’s tennis coach and high school staff shaving their heads in support or the Forney swimming program raising money for their treatment, the two hope to look back on this one day as just a hurdle that they had to overcome.
At the same time, they encourage others to never take good health for granted.
Bryton encouraged children to “be happy with what you have and take care of what you have and how life works, anything can happen.”
Elyse said, ‘Enjoy being able to do it. Suddenly everything crashes and it. You are stuck in a room where you cannot sleep and you miss your family ”.
When asked what she would like people to know about your determination to beat this thing, her response was, “I’m not going to ever give up. I’ll do everything I can to get past this. “
MORE NEWS: Charges drop for husband in controversial arrest by Plano police officers
For more information on their recovery and how you can contribute to their treatment, please stop by Bryton’s Battle and Elyse’s Warrior Journey on Facebook.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]