Forney Tennis Players Fighting Leukemia With Great Support Behind – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Forney High School tennis players have put their rackets aside for now.

Bryton Zastoupil, Forney’s seventh grader, said, “I miss it very much because there aren’t many of these sports.”

Elyse Spurgeon, eighth grade from Forney, said with a laugh, “It’s pretty sad. I did not participate in tennis of my own free will. “

Nor did either child leave the game by choice.

Bryton thought he had a normal stomach flu last fall – only to be told in October that it was more serious than that.

Bryton’s mom, Kristin, said, “He looked up and said,“ Mom if this is cancer, I can make a wish. ‘I said this is not cancer. Why would you ask me this? “

Unfortunately, Bryton’s hunch was correct. He acknowledged, “To be honest, I didn’t know what leukemia was. I was wondering what it is. “

Good news: his leukemia is in remission and not considered aggressive. Bad news: he will still receive weekly chemo for the next three years.

As communications director for Forney ISD, Bryton’s mom is happy that her son doesn’t have to go it alone.

She says they are a “Forney family and this district embraces that every day because they care about us.” It’s just unbelievable. “

Bryton’s teammate, Elyse, was diagnosed with leukemia last August.

She admitted, “I started crying before processing it before I knew what was going on.”

Now Elyse knows that her battle has just begun. Her leukemia is really aggressive.

She said in a trembling voice, “This is my fifth round of chemotherapy. None of them worked for me. It’s pretty scary. “

Her father, the tennis coach at North Forney High School, is not taking any chances.

The family has moved to live part-time in Seattle, home to the best bone marrow transplant center in the country, which Elyse will need when her leukemia is finally in remission.

With a shirt that says “Losing is not an option,” David promised, “we’re going to do what we have to do.”

Whether it’s Bryton and Elyse’s tennis coach and high school staff shaving their heads in support or the Forney swimming program raising money for their treatment, the two hope to look back on this one day as just a hurdle that they had to overcome.

At the same time, they encourage others to never take good health for granted.

Bryton encouraged children to “be happy with what you have and take care of what you have and how life works, anything can happen.”

Elyse said, ‘Enjoy being able to do it. Suddenly everything crashes and it. You are stuck in a room where you cannot sleep and you miss your family ”.

When asked what she would like people to know about your determination to beat this thing, her response was, “I’m not going to ever give up. I’ll do everything I can to get past this. “

For more information on their recovery and how you can contribute to their treatment, please stop by Bryton’s Battle and Elyse’s Warrior Journey on Facebook.