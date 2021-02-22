Quinn, Army, Gaudreau, Lesieur mark 2021 RI Hockey Hall of Fame Class





PROVIDENCe, RI – The RI Hockey Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the names of four local greats voted into the 2021 class – legendary RI Reds trainer George Army, US Olympian and two-time Brown All-American Bob Gaudreau, six-time AHL / NHL champion Art Lesieur and current New York Rangers coach David Quinn. Hall of Fame President Vincent Cimini commented: The careers and accomplishments of our newest class span 92 of the 128 years of Rhode Island’s rich and illustrious hockey history. We look forward to paying tribute to them for the great honor they have brought to our state and our hockey community. “ Formal anchoring ceremonies for the Class of 2021 will be held in August, along with the pandemic-delayed inductions of the Class of 2020. It is not known at this time whether the event will be held in person, virtually staged or will be securely pre-recorded. for broadcast. Please visit RIHHOF.com for details as they become available. GEORGE ARMY George, patriarch of one of RI’s most famous and accomplished hockey families, served as a self-taught and respected trainer for the RI Reds for 35 years. He famously learned to sew by cutting zigzag lines in oranges and stitching them back together. Before joining the Reds, George was a talented Triple A baseball catcher and burst manager with baseballs, including Babe Ruth. Among the protégés he has generously learned his trade are Tom Woodcock and Pete Demers, both of whom have plaques in Toronto’s Hockey Hall of Fame. BOB GAUDREAU This Providence resident is considered by many to be the best ever fit for Brown University. He came from nearby Hope High School, where he was a three-time All-State defender. He would earn three All-Ivy nods, win the Walter Brown Award as New England’s Best American College Player, and be selected twice as an NCAA All-American. In 1965, he led his team to the Final Four at the Meehan Auditorium. The father of former PC great and NHL star, Robbie Gaudreau, crowned his hockey career as a member of Team USA at the 1968 Olympics in Grenoble, France. LESIOR ART Art lived his entire adult life in RI, mainly in Warwick. In 1929, he became the first US-born player for the Montreal Canadiens to have his name engraved in the Stanley Cup. In the following decade, Art led the Reds to 5 league championships. It was remarkable that he also coached Mount St. Charles to 5 RI state titles during that period. During the 1938-39 season, Art negotiated a hat-trick of duties playing for the Reds while also coaching both MSC and Brown. Mid-season in 1941, Art became the first US-born professional hockey player to be drafted into the military and serving in army fights for over 3 years. DAVID QUINN Raised in Cranston, David developed his considerable hockey skills by playing in the Edgewood Youth Hockey Association. After prep school, he became 13th overall in the 1984 NHL draft, but chose to accept a scholarship to Boston University first. He later played on two US national teams for two pro campaigns and began his coaching career as an assistant with Northeastern in 1995. After several years with the USA Hockeys development program and head coach positions in the AHL and BU, he was appointed head coach of the NY Rangers in 2018.

