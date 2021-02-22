Sports
Again, Minister Investigates Private Sector Partnership, Visits Sports Village Ilaji | The Guardian Nigeria News
Sports Minister Sunday Dare has reiterated that the public and private sectors must work together in the development of Nigerian sport, in line with what is happening in advanced countries.
Visiting the Ilaji resort in Oloyo, Akanran, Ona Ara Local Council of Oyo State over the weekend, Dare described the facilities as world-class, Dare said, comparing them to what sports in Europe and other parts of the world. serious business
These facilities must be made visible and used efficiently. The Federal Department of Youth and Sports will be interested in working with you so that we can camp our athletes here with minimal distraction.
The Ilaji Resort has football pitches, handball court, table tennis ball, basketball court, golf course, gym, swimming pool and hotel accommodation.
The minister said the resort is consistent with our public, private partnership and news sports industry policies. If we have 20 other Nigerians like you doing this, then we can experience rapid sports development that will trim athletes and deliver a return on investment.
Earlier, the owner of Ilaji Sports Resort, Dotun Sanusi, said that I feel humbled that you are visiting our facilities. This is our small contribution to building future stars for our country.
We are willing and available to work with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to make good use of these facilities.
We have an academy where players from four to 25 years old train on weekends. Our vision is to produce future stars for our national teams and for those who will also play in Europe. We are still expanding and we believe Nigeriansports can benefit from our noble initiative.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]