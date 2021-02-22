Again, Minister Investigates Private Sector Partnership, Visits Sports Village Ilaji | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sports Minister Sunday Dare has reiterated that the public and private sectors must work together in the development of Nigerian sport, in line with what is happening in advanced countries.

Visiting the Ilaji resort in Oloyo, Akanran, Ona Ara Local Council of Oyo State over the weekend, Dare described the facilities as world-class, Dare said, comparing them to what sports in Europe and other parts of the world. serious business

These facilities must be made visible and used efficiently. The Federal Department of Youth and Sports will be interested in working with you so that we can camp our athletes here with minimal distraction.

The Ilaji Resort has football pitches, handball court, table tennis ball, basketball court, golf course, gym, swimming pool and hotel accommodation.

The minister said the resort is consistent with our public, private partnership and news sports industry policies. If we have 20 other Nigerians like you doing this, then we can experience rapid sports development that will trim athletes and deliver a return on investment.

Earlier, the owner of Ilaji Sports Resort, Dotun Sanusi, said that I feel humbled that you are visiting our facilities. This is our small contribution to building future stars for our country.

We are willing and available to work with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to make good use of these facilities.

We have an academy where players from four to 25 years old train on weekends. Our vision is to produce future stars for our national teams and for those who will also play in Europe. We are still expanding and we believe Nigeriansports can benefit from our noble initiative.