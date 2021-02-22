Timberwolves fire coach Ryan Saunders





The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record lost for the eighth time in its last nine games this season. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Timberwolves were finalizing plans to introduce Toronto assistant Chris Finch as the new coach on Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, as the Finchs recruitment has not been formally completed. ESPN first reported the resignation of Saunders, and The Athletic first reported that Finchs were forthcoming hires. Saunders, the 34-year-old son of longtime Minnesota coach Flip Saunders, was with the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons, going 43-94. Minnesota has the league’s worst record at 7-24 this season, already 7 1/2 games away from what would be the last playing spot for the Western Conference postseason. We would like to thank Ryan for his time and dedication to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future, said Timberwolves president of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. These are tough decisions, but this change is in the interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals. It had been a hugely disappointing season for the Timberwolves, who started 2-0 and haven’t had much to enjoy since then. Karl-Anthony Towns, the team’s top player, dislocated his left wrist in the second game of the season, missing six games, returning and missing 13 more after being diagnosed with COVID-19. DAngelo Russell, the other key player for the Timberwolves, had surgery on his left knee last week and may be off until April. There was no sign that the Timberwolves had stopped playing for Saunders; they were 21 points lower in the third quarter in New York earlier Sunday, before taking the lead in the closing minutes and then falling 103-99. Unfortunately, we ran out of time, Saunders said after that loss. He was talking about the game. Soon, that sentence had a completely different meaning. Finch has history with Rosas as they both worked with the Houston Rockets. He coached the member teams in what is now called the G League, won a championship with Rio Grande Valley, and then became a Rockets assistant. He then got assistant jobs in Denver, New Orleans and was in his first season with the Raptors. Flip Saunders, the most winning coach in franchise history, passed away in 2015. Turning down Saunders is the first coach change in the league since the start of this season. Nine coaches with new jobs came in this season.

