NM State football scrapped by Tarleton State in strange season opener

After 450 football-free days, the New Mexico state football team was back on the field Sunday afternoon, hosting Tarleton State at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, and while returning to play is an encouraging sign regardless of the outcome, it’s hard to see the positives in Aggiess 43-17’s shame suffered by the Texans.

In their first of two games of the season, NM State was outpaced with over 250 yards of all-out attack by a team that played its first game as an FCS school missing five starters to contact tracing right before kickoff announced and that only scratches the surface.

TSU was at the wheel from the opening games of the games, with backup quarterback Cameron Burston making a 70-yard touchdown on the games ‘opening game from scrimmage and connecting with Gabe Douglas on the Texans’ second play for a score from 86 yards, taking a two ball lead after three minutes of play. Burston added another hasty touchdown to a Lamar Jackson-esque 21-yard scramble that missed half of the Aggie defense later in the first quarter, before putting Douglas out of the 29-yard end zone for the second time.

The lone score for the Aggies in the first half came from a 94-yard kickoff return from JuwuanPrice, who did his best Jason Huntley impression on what appeared to be a momentum-shifting game that put the Aggies in a touchdown early, but a safety on a clumsy throw in the next offensive possession resulted in a jump.

The Texans’ defense was excellent in the first half, with the Aggies totaling just 42 yards, and a shocking negative-three ground yards, at 1.6 yards per game, while an interception was forced in the second quarter.

At the start of the second half, the Aggies got the opening kick, but another interception from Jonah Johnson on the first game of the half was returned to the red zone by Texans Benjie Franklin to set up a four-meter rush by Deangelo Rosemond to give Tarelton a 40. Johnson was picked for a third time, albeit from a blatant drop, on the next ride, encapsulating NM States’ offensive battle overnight.

The game began to slow as the third quarter poured into the fourth, with each team tacking on a field goal, but Aggie’s attack found a semblance of life at the end of the fourth, as Johnson hit Robert Downs III in a corner to to score the day’s lonely attacking touchdown and do some window dressing before the match became final at 43-17.

As a team, the Aggies were a total of 241 yards (187 passing and 54 rushing) with some of that during what might be called drop-out time, while the Texans were excellent in all aspects, amassing 503 yards with an almost even contribution from running and passing play .

The road to playing NM States has not been without speed bumps, with the Aggies being one of three FBS teams that chose to forgo football in the fall due to COVID-19 and still couldn’t do anything else then practice in the state of New Mexico (a luxury they only got last month). With all of that the Aggies already staring in the face, head coach Doug Martins program was tasked with replacing nearly the entire 2019 production after taking most of his hasty, passing, receiving and offensive leaders from last season to graduation or the transfer portal.

The biggest question during the cut off season was always who would end up coming below center for the Aggies, and while Martin made sure that both signal calls on the depth chart would get some burns, it was Jonah Johnson, the transfer of the Fresno City College holding the keys to the offense for the first game.

While Johnson would have liked to make a cleaner debut, the junior completed 17 of his 31 tries for 187 yards, a score, and the three picks, it’s fair to say Johnson wasn’t the reason for NM States trouble considering he was for the majority were under duress. of the afternoon, forced to handle rolling snapshots multiple times and the bad luck that several of those passes were stuck on clear drops. Still, it’s likely we’ll see Redshirt freshman Weston Eget get a chance to move forward to see what the Aggies will do in what should be a much more normal fall 2021 season.

The Aggies will have plenty of room to improve over the next two weeks as they prepare for their second and final game of the season against Dixie State.