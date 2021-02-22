Angry at the Australian Open

It was a justifiably bad ending to a tournament that ran the risk of being canceled, running to the ground or even stillborn. The tennis world’s number one, Novak Djokovic, had won his eighteenth grand slam against future usurper Daniil Medvedev, whose 20-game winning streak was finally erased. The victory came in front of a crowd full of vocal Serbian supporters, waving flags, a number with the Ubara, a rather strange thing to wear given the warm temperature (symbolism will withstand the climate), and the Ajkaa cap with insignia related to the irregular Chetnik soldiers who fought under the monarchist flag in World War II.

As sport, history and battle motives were intertwined, supporters waited impatiently for their hero to take the cup. The necessary formalities had to be completed. Tennis Australia President Jayne Hrdlicka gave an unremarkable speech, and thought it necessary to mention the difficulties that had arisen in organizing the tournament. It was a time of genuine challenge. It was a time of profound loss and extraordinary sacrifice for everyone. But there was reason to cheer. With vaccinations on the way, rolled out in many countries around the world, now is a time for optimism and hope for the future.

Angry, hissing and booing followed. These were also repeated when thanks were offered to the Victorian government. After a 112-day hard lockdown with strict movement restrictions last year, and a quick five-day lockdown that was also in the tournament schedule, many spectators were tired and dissatisfied. Hrdlicka was diplomatic. You are a group of people with their own opinion.

Novak’s own reaction was one of caution with ginger, tiptoeing through a possible minefield. The AO, he concluded in his speech, a tournament of different feelings was colored by players’ quarantine experience, their training facilities (or lack thereof) and the mental adaptations of playing in empty stands. There are a lot of mixed feelings about what has happened over the past month with tennis players coming to Australia.

Despite initial reservations, he had to admit that the organizers’ report deserved high marks. But I think when we finally draw the line, it was a successful tournament for the organizers, it was not easy, it was very challenging on many different levels, but they should be proud.

As a figure of sentiment among tennis players and a nationalist symbol for his country, Djokovic’s words and actions are magnified. Good intentions can be misinterpreted; sincere ideas are derided for their crooked naivety. Followers wait for clues as to what kind of behavior to imitate: what changes to his diet will be made, and what foods will he endorse or condemn? His politics is scrutinized, his worldview is deconstructed and interpreted.

With 72 players hard quarantined on arrival in Australia prior to the tournament, Djokovic was mocked for being listed six requirements made by players to make the conditions less stringent. These include shorter periods of isolation, improved food, and the transfer of players to private homes with suitable tennis courts. Djokovic, tweeted the reliably temperamental Nick Kyrgios, ranked 47th in the world, is a resource. The brats had spoken and the Serbian player took the fall.

Especially the case with vaccines stood out. Djokovics reported that opposition to vaccinations has become a kind of millstone. In a nightmarish year of struggling to keep the pulse of tennis going during a pandemic with the Adriatic tour in the Balkans, Djokovic became a figure to be admired and reviled in the coronavirus wars. During the tennis event held in Serbia and Croatia in June, Djokovic, other players and staff saw, contract COVID-19. Measures to distance themselves were ignored. As a result, the tournament was halted. Like him explained in the aftermath of the disaster, the tournament was organized with the right intentions. There were steps that could have been done differently, but will I be forever blamed for making a mistake?

As for vaccines, Djokovic tried shuffle his position for the New York Times last August. His opposition to jabs had been somewhat taken out of context. The problem he had was someone forced me to put something in my body. I do not want that. That is unacceptable to me. Djokovic did not claim to be against vaccination of any kind because who am I to speak of vaccines when there are people who are involved in medicine and saving lives around the world?

The reaction of the tennis experts and the press force to the enraged spectators turned out to be cruel. Stuart Fraser of The Times impressed due to the successful conclusion of the Australian Open. But between players severely mistreating Tournament Director Craig Tiley and spectators shouting out the mention of vaccines at the trophy ceremony, it has really brought out some idiots. George Bellshaw from Metro called it was crazy when Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times loved his reaction raw: It was a weird five weeks in Australia, tennis.

The Daily Mail Australia thought so offer a deeper understanding. Violent Australian fans were not after the coronavirus vaccine rollout, but instead protested the three Melbourne lockdowns. The Mail can never be accused of being anthropologically keen and did not disappoint, noting that there was few booing and ultimately drowned out by cheers and applause. Federal Senator Matt Canavan thought it is traditional for Australians to cultivate politicians in sports tournaments. It only took a few for others to join and that’s mob behavior. The people in the crowd were just having a little fun. So much for the in-depth analysis.

This is a more complex picture for Australian authorities at both the state and federal levels. Bad views and suspicions exist about vaccination, although these are impossible to measure with certainty. Within the patchwork of a multi-ethnic country, skeptics and rumors circulate, questioning the intentions and competences of the government. Protests against the upcoming rollout of vaccines occurredThere is a greater challenge than organizing a successful international tennis tournament.