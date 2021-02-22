Cricket Australia vs New Zealand, first T20, live scores: stream access, how to watch, weather updates in Christchurch

New Zealand vs Australia, first T20 in Christchurch (5:00 PM AEDT)

The road to the 2021 T20 World Cup in India has started with Australia and New Zealand starting their five-game run in the first T20.

After losing the toss, the 3-19 Black Caps went into the power play to post a strong total of 5-184.

In response, Australia is now 2-10 after three overs after the early wickets of Aaron Finch and debutant Josh Philippe.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Philipps, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Devon Conway was the lead for the hosts in Christchurch, with an unbeaten 99 from just 59 balls.

The No. 4 started the final as he needed 13 runs to score his first T20I century, but was one point short after failing to hit two more runs on the last ball.

Earlier, Daniel Sams removed Martin Guptill for a duck on only the third ball of the innings, as the thick outer edge of the Kiwi openers found Ashton Agar on the back run. Guptill is on a horror run in T20 cricket and hasn’t hit the format for half a century since 2019.

Jhye Richardson, who was bought for $ 2.48 million at the IPL auction last week, then doubled down on New Zealand’s woes by bowling Tim Seifert (1) with a perfectly executed yorker in the third over.

Star battleman Kane Williamson (12) couldn’t stop the early rot as Sams found his lead to catch him behind the next.

Glenn Philipps (30) helped rebuild the Kiwi innings in a 74-run partnership with Devon Conway, but threw his wicket away with a wild shot to Marcus Stoinis who skied to Mitch Marsh.

That’s a terrible shot, said Mark Waugh on Fox Cricket. I don’t know where he tried to hit it.

David Warner added: His body was all over the store.

Jimmy Neesham then survived a chance when Sams and Glenn Maxwell missed a flyout at the boundary, before Maxwell clumsily threw the ball to give away a boundary, leaving Stoinis furious.

He made a good mess of that, Maxwell, Isa Guha said in comment.

Warner added, It looked like Sams was running around the ball and maybe watching Maxwell to see if he came in, but they made it a meal.

Imagine what the crowd would do, they would rip into him, Waugh said.

I think Sams had to take a direct route to the ball. It was in the air for a long time. He is not happy Marcus Stoinis, he blows up luxury. That’s an opportunity.

Neesham made 26 before Jhye found Richardson over his perimeter in the 17th.

TEAM NEWS

The big team news for Australia is that the young shooter Josh Philippe will make his debut for Australia after another great BBL season.

Hell bat at number 3 behind openers Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh complete the batting order.

All-rounder Daniel Sams has retained his spot as third fast alongside Kane and Jhye Richardson, while Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar are a twin spin attack.

That leaves Riley Meredith on the sidelines just days after he struck a $ 1.42 million deal with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League auction.

EXAMPLE

Aaron Finch leads a seriously exhausted Australian outfit who misses its multi-format stars due to a schedule conflict with the South Africa tour, which has since been postponed.

Leading a team without Steve Smith, David Warner or Pat Cummins being available would be an unenviable task for Finch at the best of times, but it gets even more daunting given his de-formatting in the shortest game format.

Finch had a tough campaign with the Melbourne Renegades, scoring just 179 runs at 13.76 in 13 innings with a top score of 39.

The slide accelerated in the last weeks Finch’s most recent four scores are 0, 10, 4 and 6.

What made matters worse for Finch, however, was that the Indian Premier League franchises took notice, and he went unsold at auction last week.

But while his teammates Glenn Maxwell ($ A2.52 million), Jhye Richardson (A $ 2.48) and Riley Meredith (A $ 1.42 million) closed million dollar deals, Finch has been hit on the chin and is ready to continue in New Zealand.

It’s a great match to compete in, but it wasn’t unexpected that I didn’t get busted, to be fair, Finch said prior to the first match, according to cricket.com.au

I prefer to play cricket, but a little time at home isn’t the worst.

Meanwhile, IPL fans will eagerly watch Maxwell, Richardson and Meredith perform after staging mega deals with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

Richardson said the experience of the IPL auction left him feeling exhausted.

I was watching and I know my name was coming up and I had a wave of being almost nauseous not knowing what to expect, he said

I feel like I played a game yesterday. I have mentally exhausted myself from so many emotions, really sick and excited. It still sinks in, that’s for sure.

On the other end of the series, Kiwi-speedy Kyle Jamieson will also be under pressure to show why he struck a massive IPL deal with RCB worth over $ 2.6 million.

I got a message from Shane Bond as it went and he said, “How good is this,” said Jamieson Stuff.co.nz

I didn’t really know what the amount was, how that translated into New Zealand dollars.

It was pretty cool to share that moment with him and drive those two or three minutes with him.

WEATHER UPDATES

As of 4:15 pm (AEDT), the Met Service predicted no rain in Christchurch for the first T20 on Monday evening.

The weather forecast is fine, with some high clouds and a northeasterly wind with a low of 14 degrees.

SCHEDULE (always AEDT)

1st T20: February 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5pm

2nd T20: February 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 12 noon

3rd T20: March 3, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm

4th T20: March 5, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm

5th T20: March 7, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12 noon

