Sports
Football teams prepare for the Monday kick-off of a busy and unusual Fall II season
Ross Jatkola is the head soccer coach and girls’ basketball coach at Barnstable, which is still competing in the Cape & Islands tournament this week. So on Monday, Jatkola will have football practice sessions, possibly in a parking lot due to field conditions from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm, before racing to gymnasium to coach his team in a first-round playoff game against Dennis-Yarmouth.
Logistically, this is getting interesting, said Jatkola, who played at Dennis-Yarmouth and the University of Albany before joining Barnstable in 2018. In addition to his dual coaching responsibilities, Jatkola has two children at home.
You have to make the girls [basketball team is] get my full attention because they play for a championship. I have faith in my [football] staff who if i have to leave early or even miss a day everything is in place everything planned for weeks and months and if you look at guys coaching in winter sports and going to gillette [for a Super Bowl], there is overlap, so it’s not the first time this has happened.
It’s also not the first time that New England football shows have battled the elements and the poor field conditions, but instead of a walkthrough to prepare for a playoff game, players will try out their system and learn in a gym. , parking lot, snow-covered field, or even a tennis court in some cases.
Rockland coach Nick Liquori said he hopes a warm rain on Monday will melt the snow on the Bulldogs lawn. If not, he plans to split his team into two cohorts for separate one-hour indoor sessions, and possibly use the school parking lot and tennis courts for some outdoor drilling.
In a normal season, you’ll be far enough by the time there is snow for practice time to be less important, said Liquori, who led Rockland to 13 consecutive wins in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
The only advantage is that there are 15 seniors returning and eight or nine starters on each side of the ball, so we can hit the ground a bit. If it weren’t so icy, we could do exercises, but for now we were trying to find creative ways to get these guys to work, and clearing the field by shoveling is a possibility.
Some programs leave campus to find playable fields.
Greater Lowell has signed a lease with Tyngsboro Sports Center as the Gryphons are unable to clear their lawn. With student athletes attending vocational school from different cities in the area there is other logistics to finish with transport and head coach Shane Abrams is not sure if hell is able to serve junior varsity and freshman teams.
So far we’ve signed up 78 kids, but registering with a click and showing up daily are two different things, Abrams said.
We won’t really know [if we can field a freshman team] up to two to three weeks in the season. But if we can clear the fields, keep the virus at bay, and play a seven-game varsity schedule, that would be a home run.
While Whittier Tech is the first school in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference to opt out of the football season, Essex Tech coach Dan Connors said participation numbers are well above his schedule because a number of football and cross-country athletes are suddenly able to play football in a floating season.
It’s kind of a catch-22, Connors said. We have some really good athletes who make a big contribution on the football field, but you can’t get too excited because you don’t know if they are just trying, or are they really trying to get into football? And do I play those kids over my regular customers if they’ve only been here for a year?
Like Essex Tech, Bishop Fenwick is fortunate to have private contractors available to clear the lawns. And the Crusaders will welcome up to nine hockey players to the football schedule due to the roster change, per athletic director and football coach Dave Woods
Teams in the Boston City League have limited access to the field until the snow melts, and the Greater Boston League has postponed the Fall II period to April 12 with winter sports starting in March.
The Mayflower League is delaying the start of football practice until at least March 3, with games starting on March 27 and the season running until April 30. According to Blue Hills AD and football coach Ed Catabia, the adjusted schedule will allow for more flexibility due to the weather and the Fall II season will be similar in length to other seasons.
Most teams play against conference opponents alone, with their traditional Thanksgiving rivals scheduled for the final week of the season.
It’s going to be interesting, Jatkola said. But that’s why we sign up to compete for a [league] championship. We got our rival Falmouth last and the winner gets the same Selectmans Cup to keep up the tradition. That makes it fun and exciting for the children.
take note
Conference tournaments for the winter season hit a crescendo over the weekend and continue this week with the Boston City League hosting the traditional basketball tournament. Instead of a championship event at Madison Park, the games will be held on Wednesday and Friday in the upper class and the finals will be on Saturday.
Dracut was promoted to defensive coach Josh Porter, graduated in 2011 and former two-way lineman, head of the football coach for the fall II season … Canton offensive coordinator Anthony Fallon will take over as head coach who follows Dave Bohanes retirement. Fallon graduated from Canton in 1988 and played in the 1987 EMass Division 3 Super Bowl and went on to play at Bridgewater State.
The following athletes recently announced or formalized their college commitments
American football: Tommy CaseyCentral Catholic (WPI); Cooper Estes, Hingham (St. Anselm); Seamus Foley, St. Sebastians (Union)
Gymnastics: Lola Barrett, Wakefield (Sacred Heart).
