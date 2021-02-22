Sports
Then why play first-class cricket: India’s former wicket-keeper says IPL is preferred over domestic cricket
- There are some Indian cricketers who felt that IPL performances have become more important than domestic cricket screenings.
The Indian Premier League has spotlighted many talented young players who have later become established stars for their country. The likes of Hardik Pandya, David Warner, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah made their name in the IPL before embarking on a successful international career. Several critics have also credited the cash-rich league for revolutionizing Indian cricket and improving the quality of the country’s players.
However, there are some Indian cricket players who felt that IPL performances have become more important than domestic cricket screenings. Former Indian wicket-keeper-batsman, Naman Ojha, who recently announced his retirement, has also said that IPL will be more important than premium cricket. Ojha said two good innings in the IPL is more eye catching than scoring runs in domestic cricket.
READ Not many teams come from India with a series win: Stokes
“If you play domestic cricket and keep scoring runs, people won’t look at those runs. If you play two good innings in IPL, you’re on the test team, the one-day team and the T20 squad,” Ojha told Sportskeeda. .
“I think you can select T20 teams from IPL, but [not] for one day and tests. [Because] then why do you play first-class cricket? Why spend so much? Because it takes its toll on your body. A lot of discipline and fitness is required to play first-class cricket.
Ojha kept saying it’s not easy to play at a domestic level.
“It is not that easy to play at national level, because at an international level you always have very good facilities, physios and masseuses available. In the interior you travel with a flight of 5 o’clock in the morning, you practice and play. the match. It’s different and a bit hard on the body, “Ojha concluded.
