Husker weekend recap of wrestling, tennis and gymnastics | Sport

Wrestling

Wrestling in Nebraska closed the regular season with a 25-9 road victory over Illinois on Sunday.

The Huskers started strong, winning four of the first five games to take a 14-3 lead halfway through the game. The highlight of Nebraska’s quick start was a 141-pound top-15 matchup between No. 7 Husker senior Chad Red Jr. and No. 14 Illinois senior Dylan Duncan. Red Jr. won 4-3 decision to put Nebraska 6-3. The Huskers increased the lead in the next game and went up 11-3 after sophomore Ridge Lovett was won by tech. fall to 149 pounds.

The Fighting Illini caught up in the next game, with No. 8 sophomore Danny Braunagel defeated Husker No. 18 sophomore Peyton Robb at 165 pounds with 9-6 decision to make it 14-6. Nebraska, however, sealed the double win in the next two games with a few key decisions from No. 2 junior Mikey Labriola and No. 16 senior Taylor Venz. Those victories put the Huskers on 22-6.

Nebraska earned three more runs in the penultimate game of the game, as No. 1 senior Eric Schultz won by decision. Illinois No. 10 sophomore Luke Luffman helped the Fighting Illini go on a slightly high note in the final match, beating No. 11 senior Christian Lance by decision.

Next up for Nebraska are the Big Ten Championships on March 6-7 at State College, Pennsylvania.

Tennis for men

The Nebraska tennis team took to the tennis courts to kick off the Big Ten campaign with two home games at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. On Friday, the Huskers narrowly fell on Purdue by a final score of 4-3.

In doubles, junior Victor Moreno Lozano teamed up with junior William Gleason to claim victory with a final score of 6-2. Sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk and junior Patrick Cacciatore also scored their first doubles of the season, winning 6-4 over the Purdue duo of sophomore Thomas Dudek and freshman Milledge Cossu.

Two Huskers claimed victories on the singles side when freshman Nic Wiedenhorn won junior Santiago Galan 7-5 and 6-1. Second-year student Shunya Maruyama defeated Dudek 7-6 and 6-1. Sprlak-Puk, Moreno Lozano, Gleason and Cacciatore all dropped their matches.

On Sunday, the Huskers dropped a 6-1 decision against Indiana. In doubles, junior William Gleason and Moreno Lozano started the match with a competitive fight with Indianas pair senior Bennett Crane and freshman Michael Andre, but lost 7-6. The Hoosier duo of senior Andrew Redding and junior Patrick Fletchall secured the double point with a 6-4 win over Cacciatore and Sprlak-Puk.

The Huskers did not fare much better in singles. Sprlak-Puk was the only Husker to beat his opponent, fighting back from the first set loss to defeat Indiana junior Vikash Singh. Indiana won the remaining five games to take its first win of the season.

Nebraska will travel to Iowa City, Iowa next weekend for a rivalry clash with Iowa. The match is scheduled for February 28 at 3 p.m.

Ladies tennis

The Nebraska women’s tennis team had two road games this weekend, the teams’ first away games playing in Big Ten. On Friday, the Huskers struck off Minnesota 4-3, breaking the Golden Gophers 13-game home winning streak.

In doubles, senior Hayley Haakenstad and sophomore Chloe Kuckelman teamed up to claim a 6-4 win against Minnesota senior couple River Hart and Juliet Zhang. Senior Claire Reifeis and sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego also took the win over the Minnesota duo of Redshirt sophomore Dalila Said and sophomore Lucia De Santa Ana with a final score of 7-5 to secure the colon.

The Golden Gophers drew first blood from the singles when Reifeis fell to sophomore Ekin Ercetin 6-4 and 6-2. Nebraska reacted when Novak claimed victory over Said 6-3 and 6-1. Kuckelman was also able to claim a win, as she dominated Hart via scores of 6-2 and 6-3. After Zhang Husker beat junior Samantha Alicea in straight sets, freshman Maja Makoric sealed a victory in Nebraska with a 7-6, 6-3 win over De Santa Ana. Adrover Gallego lost to seal the action on Friday.

Nebraska improved its record to 4-1 on Sunday with a 4-3 win over Wisconsin. The Huskers claimed the double, but were 2-1 behind in the game when Makoric and Adrover Gallego fell to opponents of Badger. However, Reifeis closed her opponent in straight sets and Novak and Kuckelman outlasted their opponents in the decisive third set to seal a Husker victory.

Nebraska returns home for a weekend series with the Big Tens two Indiana squads. The Huskers host Purdue at 1:00 pm on Feb. 26 and Indiana at 10:30 am on Feb. 28.

Gymnastics for ladies

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics came away with two event titles, but dropped to No. 7 in Iowa with a score of 195,850-195,100 on Sundays at the Devaney Center.

Nebraska opened its first rotation on Jump, where it claimed an early lead with a season-best team score. Junior Kaitlyn Higgins recorded a career-high 9.80 in the first rotation, while sophomore Kylie Piringer followed with a score of 9.775. Senior Makayla Curtis (9,725) and freshman Martina Comin (9,70) completed the Huskers who took part in the event. Freshman Danielle Press got a score of 9,275 for a fall, which was not counted. Senior Anika Dujakovich balanced her career best score with a 9.95, winning the event title.

Due to a difficult first rotation for Iowa on the uneven bars, Nebraska had a 48,950-48,250 lead en route to the second rotation.

In the second rotation, the Huskers again posted a best team score of 49,100 on the uneven bars. Freshman Chloe Lorange, sophomore Clara Colombo, and freshman Kinsey Davis all recorded scores of 9,825. Senior Kynsee Roby recorded a team-high score of 9.85 on bars, winning the second event title of the day for the Huskers.

Despite strong performances on jump through Iowa, Nebraska maintained a narrow lead of 98,050-97,375 after the second rotation.

The Huskers opened the third rotation on the beam with Lorange and Higgins both posting a score of 9.85, while Roby posted a 9.825. Thaler achieved a score of 9.625 while Colombo made her collegiate debut on beam with a 9.55. Due to a fall Curtis only got a 9.05 which was not counted.

Nebraska still held the lead in the fourth and final rotation with a score of 146,750-146,550.

The Huskers took to the floor for the fourth rotation. However, due to an injury sustained by Press during the warm-up period for the fourth rotation, Nebraska was forced to run only five gymnasts to end the match. Higgins and Piringer posted scores of 9.875 while Curtis scored 9.85. Lorange followed with a 9.65 and Dujakovich recorded a score of 9.10 due to a crash.

After strong performances on the beam, led by Hawkeye freshman Adeline Kenlin who took the event title, Iowa took the overall win with a score of 195,850-195,100.

Nebraska goes to College Park, Maryland. to compete in the Big 5 meet on Friday, February 26 against the state of Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois and Maryland.

