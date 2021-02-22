Men’s ice hockey beats UConn in comeback, overtime win – The Daily Free Press

Trailing 2-0, the Boston University ice hockey team stormed back to a 3-2 win in extra time, beating the University of Connecticut Huskies in their game on Saturday.

Originally scheduled to play two games this weekend, the Terriers only played Saturday. Second goalkeeper Ashton Abel slipped on the ice and injured himself last week, leaving freshman Vinny Duplessis the only healthy goalkeeper, BU head coach Albie OConnell said. Fellow freshman Drew Commesso has not been available since Jan. 23.

Rather than missing the whole weekend, the team opted to play one game with Duplessis. OConnell expressed his gratitude to UConn, Hockey East and the school administrations for making the game playable.

I might have thrown on the pads, OConnell said at a press conference on Saturday. We were a bit worried and just in case something happened knowing that [Duplessis] was the only one who went, he played a great game again.

UConn struck early, taking a 1-0 lead at just 1:28 in the game. Huskie’s junior forward Carter Turnbull parked himself in front of the net and put his stick on an outside shot of second defender Carter Berger, guiding the puck past Duplessis to get onto the board.

A few penalties in just over six minutes into the game ensured that the two sides played four-on-four for almost two minutes. Despite the steady power, the Huskies generated most of the offensive zone time, creating a handful of dangerous opportunities right on the doorstep. Duplessis withstood the barrage and the penalty time ticked without any change in score.

Play became even from there as the two sides exchanged shots. UConn started to gain momentum, generating more shots on the net. BU junior forward Matthew Quercia was called up for a check-penalty with 4:28 left, but with the Huskies retaining possession, the call was delayed.

Working with an extra skater after pulling junior goalkeeper Tomas Vomacka due to the delayed call, UConn cycled the puck and an out of shot from forward Brian Rigali hit Terrier’s freshman defender Cade Webber and Duplessis before skating barely into the post to get the Huskies on. to convert 2-0.

With less than a minute to go into the period, the Terriers got on the board when sophomore forward Jay OBrien stalked in from point position and got a pass from the right corner from graduate forward Max Kaufman.

The sophomore used the little space he had to dangle and force Vomacka out of position before wrapping the puck around the netminders’ outstretched leg to narrow the gap to 2-1. The score was kept for the last 50 seconds of the period before the first break was reached.

It’s huge, OConnell said. When you can score at the last minute or the last few minutes of a period, it gives you a little momentum.

The second period started with attacks from both sides, but a massive hit by UConn junior forward Kale Howarth on freshman forward Nick Zabaneh put the Terriers on a five-minute power play.

The Terriers were given several excellent opportunities to even the score on the power play, testing Vomacka on multiple plays at the door. With 1:15 left in power play time, OBrien crashed the net hard and collided with the UConn netminder, being called up for goalkeeper interference and wiping out the rest of the man advantage.

The two sides exchanged opportunities during the third period. With 6:01 left in regulation, the Terriers worked on a scrum to the left of the attack zone, where the puck jumped out to Webber, who fed senior attacker Logan Cockerill at the corner. The Terrier captain found Kaufman with room for the net, and Kaufman placed the centering pass to the back of the net once to balance the game 2-2, scoring his first goal of the season.

I thought that was one of the best games [Kaufman has] had in a Terrier uniform, OConnell said. He’s tried too much to pass, so it’s nice to watch him shoot the puck.

The Terriers provided a few last sighs in the attacking zone in the final minutes, with a man advantage after a few penalties from UConn, but the Huskies gave in and time trickled away to send the game to extra time.

In overtime, the Huskies got their first big chance when a two-for-one attack went wide on a shot from junior forward Jonny Evans. The Terriers immediately took the rebound and took to the ice with Cockerill leading a three-for-one rush. Cockerill skated in on the right side of the zone, but lost control of the puck.

Freshman forward Luke Tuch, who had left Cockerill in the zone, dived in on the loose puck, put it between face-off circles and hit the puck high to beat Vomacka to win the game 3-2 in just 44 seconds after renewal, completing the comeback.

It was an incredibly hard-fought match, OConnell said. We didn’t get the best of starts, but we got better and better as the game went on.

Hockey East has not yet announced Terriers’ next opponent. The Terriers are 9-2 on the season.