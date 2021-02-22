New Mexico State blown out by Tarleton State in first spring football game

LAS CRUCES – The state of New Mexico has not played a football game in over a year.

The Aggies also didn’t seem to want to be there for much of Sunday’s game, as they lost 43-17 to freshman FCS opponent Tarleton State in the Sun Bowl in the first of two “home” games in El Paso. .

NM State paid UTEP $ 10,000 for use of the Sun Bowl and paid Tarleton State $ 150,000 for the Game Guarantee, which will bring in a lot of film for their second and final Spring game, against FCS team Dixie State on March 7 at 3 p.m. in El Paso .

While Sunday’s game doesn’t count in NM State’s win-lose column and some rust was to be expected from a roster revision, you couldn’t tell which team was missing five starters due to COVID-19 contact tracking. That would be Tarleton State, whose senior backup quarterback Cameron Burston had a career night on his first career start with 262 total yards and four touchdowns, while Tarleton State dominated the Aggies from start to finish on both sides of the ball from start to finish. .

“I know it’s the first time they’ve played a game in a long time and it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to, but it’s still a reward for (players),” said Aggies head coach Doug Martin. “We will do better next time.”

Tarleton State defeated NM State 501-254 and the Aggies flipped the ball three times.

“It’s been a long time and it showed,” said Martin. “We did things tonight that we have not done in practice at all with mental and physical errors. We need to improve now.

“We will bounce back.”

How it happened

Tarleton State surpassed NM State 337-55 in the first half and led 33-7 with Aggies only points coming on a 95-yard kickoff return by a fast redshirt freshman who dropped Juwaun Price in the first quarter.

Tarleton State missed starting quarterback Steven Duncan, along with a running back, wide receiver and two offensive linemen, but you couldn’t see it. Burston passed or 118 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards and two scores in the first half. He finished with 171 passing yards on 7 of 17 passes after entering the game with six career tries.

Burston went 70 yards untouched at the first moment of the match on what appeared to be a routine reading option. He found Gabe Douglas wide open along the sidelines at Tarleton’s first play of the next possession for a touchdown from 86 yards.

But it wasn’t just Aggies’ defense that gave out points.

The Aggies never crossed midfield on offense with junior college transfer quarterback Jonah Johnson who completed 6 of 14 for 45 yards with an interception in the first half. A bad moment for Johnson, a bad pitch led to a safety in Tarleton State in the first quarter.

Price (50 yards on 13 carries) started on the run back as transfer running O’Maury Samuels didn’t play on Sunday, but Aggies’ offensive line had a tough time in every way, as snaps were often late or high and the right side of the line couldn’t handle the pressure.

The Aggies first passed midfield in the third quarter, but first possession ended in a tipped ball interception and the second was a turnover on downs when the pocket around Johnson broke on the fourth and 4th time.

Johnson and the Aggies finally found the end zone on a nice touchdown pass on the corner route in the fourth quarter from 27 yards to finish his first start with the Aggies with 187 yards on 17 of 31 passing with 187 yards and three interceptions in his first game as Aggie.

“It was a little up and down and what we would expect from a first game,” said Martin. “Sometimes you could see the arm strength and the things he could do and his mobility. We didn’t help him much. I think Jonah will be fine.