UConn hockey team loses 3rd game in a row | UConn Hockey

Boston University was 52 minutes behind on Saturday in its men’s hockey game against UConn. But the Terriers were not surprised.
Max Kaufman scored with six minutes to go to send the game into extra time and freshman Luke Tuch produced the winner 44 seconds in the extra session to take the No. 11 Terriers to a 3-2 come-from-behind Hockey East victory in Storrs.
The teams were originally scheduled to play a home-and-home series, but the Friday opener was canceled as BU only had one healthy goalkeeper.
The Huskies dropped their third straight and dropped to 8-9-2. BU is 9-2.
UConn’s Carter Turnbull redirected a shot from defender Carter Berger into the net at 1:28 to put Huskies at 1-0.
Fourteen minutes later, Brian Rigalis’ center pass bounced off a BU defenseman’s skate and into the net to make it 2-0.
BU cut the lead in half late in the first half when Jay OBrien scored with 51 seconds to go. After a winless second period, Kaufman buried a one-timer from the slot with 6:01 remaining to even the score at 2, setting the stage for Tuchs heroics.
Junior goalkeeper Tomas Vomacka made 28 saves for the Huskies. BU freshman Vinny Duplessis finished 27.
Luke Tuch: The BU freshman forward scored less than a minute in extra time to propel the Terriers to their fourth straight win.
UConn took to the ice on Saturday without two forwards, sophomore Vladislav Firstov and freshman Hudson Schandor, both of whom suffered unspecified injuries in the Huskies loss 4-0 to Providence on Feb. 12.
The Huskies dropped to 3-7-6 against the top 20 opponents and 1-4-2 in overtime matches.
The Huskies are fourth in the Hockey East Power Index standings at 52.13, ahead of Providence (51.85) and Northeastern (50.86). BU ranks second at 58.44, just behind Boston College in first place (58.91).
UConn junior forward Jonny Evans, a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award to be presented to the best hockey player, leads Hockey East in goals (12) and runner-up in points (22). He ranks sixth in the nation in goals scored.
UConn will learn who and when it plays next Tuesday, when Hockey East announces its schedule for the coming weeks.
