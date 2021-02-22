5 observations of Rutgers’s loss to Maryland: Will Ron Harper Jr. come out of its decline?

Just under a year ago Rutgers celebrated a landmark victory over No. 9 Maryland in a sold-out Rutgers Athletic Center that left the Scarlet Knights with one foot on the NCAA Tournament dance floor.

On Sunday, the RAC was empty, Maryland was the team more desperate for a win, and with a 68-59 loss after a largely lifeless performance, Rutgers stepped back in the pursuit of March Madness.

I didn’t like the way we played, said coach Steve Pikiell. said. I didn’t like our attack and our defense and it’s on Coach Pikiell. I didn’t have them where they should be today and it is 100% for me.

Here are five observations of Rutgers’s loss to Maryland:

Rutgers can’t make threes, starting with Ron Harper Jr.

Rutgers continues to struggle with the shooting. The Scarlet Knights were 5 of 22 (22.7%) on 3-pointers against the Terrapins, including 1 in 8 on open 3-point tries, per Synergy. NCAA Tournament teams bury those shots and Rutgers won’t be last in the postseason as he trades 3-pointers for 2-pointers.

We looked good, said Pikiell. We need to make some and I’m confident these guys can do that. They just weren’t today.

Actually, there’s no reason for Pikiells’ belief: Rutgers has shot 26% or worse at 3-pointers in six of the last seven games, with a combined 34-of-137 (24.8%) in that range.

Pikiell said he would prefer his players to drive to the edge and get to the free throw line, but that’s hard to do when the Scarlet Knights can’t spread the floor. Opponents hide the floor near the basket, so Rutgers dares to shoot from the perimeter. That won’t change until Rutgers starts hitting 3-pointers at a respectable speed.

Which brings us to junior forward Ron Harper Jr .. After hitting 28 of his first 53 three-point tries (52.8%) this season, Harper is in the dip of his life, missing 50 of his last 56 tries – a clip of 10.7% over his last 12.5 matches. He missed all four of his three-point shots against Maryland.

Pikiell intimidated that social media and the media could get into Harper’s head.

I tell Ron all the time: Put your phone down. Don’t listen to all those things. He knows he’s a really good player, I have a lot of faith in Ron, said Pikiell. Ron will continue to be a very good basketball player for us. (I tell him he’s not) getting carried away in those things. Ron does a lot for us and it’s not all shooting. That’s one of them, but Ron will bounce back.

Maryland has closed Myles Johnson

With Johnson, at six feet, Rutgers had an exploitable height advantage over Marylands six feet from the Donta Scott start center and six feet back up Galen Smith. The Scarlet Knights took advantage of it early on, with Johnson scoring two buckets in Rutgers’ first three offensive possessions. Then the terrapins neutralized it.

Scott and Smith outsmarted Johnson for post position, and whenever Rutgers managed to get the ball to Johnson, Maryland immediately added him a double team and forced him to lose the ball. Johnson failed to score in the last 38 minutes of the game and did not take a shot in the second half. Backup center Cliff Omoruyi took one shot in the game – a second half.

They’ve got a lot of switches going, they’ve done a great job of leading it on the post, Pikiell said. We had a lot of problems and that was just one of them.

Jacob Young was a ray of hope

The junior guard was the spark that fueled Rutgers’ attack in the second half, where he scored 14 of his team-high 19 points. Young did this while remaining relatively in control, making a single turn over in 13 second half minutes.

His night ended abruptly when he landed awkwardly on a late-game layup attempt and limped his way to the bench after needing help from Pikiell and head coach Rich Campbell to get off the floor.

He’s in the training room now, Pikiell said. I don’t know anything but that.

Suddenly Indiana appears

The math remains the same for the Scarlet Knights, who only need two more wins to become an NCAA Tournament lock, but the pressure mounts with the loss on Sunday. With three more regular season games to hit that goal, Wednesday’s game against Indiana – another bubble team desperate for late-season victories – becomes crucial. Drop that match and Rutgers has his back to the wall, he has to win back-to-back road matches against humble Nebraska and Minnesota – which is 13-2 at the Williams Arena this season – to get comfortable. feel on Selection Sunday.

Pikiell seemed to recognize that the pressure could be put on his players.

As technical staff, we try to play only one game. We don’t really get caught up, but I know everyone does, Pikiell said. I think there are 100 bracketologists, so I’m not interested in that stuff. It is talked about every five seconds. We try to play one game at a time and then move on to the next game. That’s what we’ve been trying to do and be focused on this group.

Final Thoughts:

– One game after setting a program figure for the least sales in a Big Ten game, the Scarlet Knights were back to playing hot potato with basketball. They flipped it 15 times on Sunday, leading to 20 Maryland points. It is the fifth time in seven games that Rutgers has finished with double digits; that happened only six times in the previous 14 games. Ball security has suddenly become a problem for a team that ever ranked 11th nationally in revenue percentage.

– One positive: Rutgers’ free-throw shooting continues to improve steadily as the Scarlet Knights went off the line 12-14 on Sunday. It was the fifth time that they shot 70% or better on free throws in the last eight games, good for a 72.3% clip – a 10% improvement over the 62.5% season average – in that range .

– Pikiell did not sound like a coach who will make major changes to his team in the last two weeks of the regular season.

We played good basketball; I love my boys, said Pikiell. I like the guys on the couch. I trust them all. When those chances come, I will, but I also trust the guys I play. They are good, I have a lot of confidence in them all and keep sharpening well. That is what we do and we will continue to do it in the best league in the country.

Thank you for relying on us for the journalism you can rely on. Consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Brian Fonseca can be reached at [email protected]