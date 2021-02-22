Cricket Australia: David Warner says injury can last nine months, IPL, T20 World Cup





David Warner says he could potentially undergo another nine months of rehab because of the groin injury that hindered his summer. The 34-year-old tore his groin tendon in November, dropping him out of two tests before playing the last two against India while still injured. While the injury continued to cause him pain, it was a level of discomfort that Warner was told he was free to continue playing when he returned to the top of the Australian Order. Watch every ball from the 2021 QANTAS T20 Tour of New Zealand Live & Ad-Break Free while playing with Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away Australia v NZ: Full Match Highlights 6:44 Talk through Fox Cricket On Monday evening, he revealed that he is still limited to running in straight lines and that he has many weeks of rehab to come. I’ll pick up throwing next week, Warner said Fox Cricket (That was) very difficult for the past few weeks, even trying to throw it. Now it’s all about lateral (movement), running between the wickets. It will annoy me for the next six to nine months. But I’m sure the drugs will help me out there. READ MORE Stoinis blows up deluxe at Maxwell while Aussies mess in T20 blunder He can’t buy a run: the horror run of form by Aussie skippers continues Knock, knock: Khawaja hopes AGAIN as Aussie signs up more and more Warner was still named in Australia’s Test squad to tour South Africa before the fixtures were postponed, while he was placed in the Indian Premier League in April to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad. You have to teach your brain not to worry about the pain and it won’t happen again, he said when speaking of other athletes who have suffered similar injuries. It just regains that confidence to be able to get around and run as fast as I can and dive around again. It’s more of a lunge when you’re hitting.

