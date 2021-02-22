The Georgia soccer players with the most wins in any position this spring

Welcome toGood day, UGA, your one stop shop for soccer news and takes in Georgia. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about football, recruiting, basketball and more in Georgia.

Broderick Jones, Kelee Ringo among the players with the most wins in any position

Quarterback: Carson Beck

JT Daniels is entrenched as a starter for Georgia. Stetson Bennett is what he is at this point. Brock Vandagriff’s status is unknown, in part due to a knee injury he sustained during his senior season in high school.

This spring, Beck offers a great opportunity. His first spring practice was wiped out due to the pandemic. He spent much of the 2020 season in the background of Georgia’s chaotic quarterback battle. He only took competitive snaps against Missouri and didn’t throw a pass.

Beck probably won’t beat Daniels this spring. But that doesn’t mean the red-shirt freshman has nothing to prove or play for this spring. Quite the opposite. Beck and Vandagriff plan to play a big part in the next quarterback fight in Georgia, which is likely to take place before the 2022 season.

If the freshman with a red shirt continues to show and flash what he did last fall, it will be another positive step in his development. A strong spring and G-Day performance would serve as an excellent reminder that Beck will be a factor in determining Georgia’s future starting quarterback.

God works in mysterious ways – CB (@ carsonbeck01) February 19, 2021

Run Back: Kendall Milton

Georgia is bringing back all five running backs from the 2020 team. It also adds 4-star running back Lovasea Carroll. Wearing and touching are getting more expensive this spring.

Milton is arguably the most gifted runner in the group. He showed real potential early on as a freshman before being sidelined for a knee injury. He rushed for 251 yards on 47 carriers as a freshman.

If Milton gets more on the pitch in 2021, he can really help by improving his game if not handed over. Areas such as pass blocking and catching the ball from the back court. The things that can play anything backs thrive.

Georgia probably won’t have a Najee Harris type back in its roster. The running back room is too deep for that. But as Milton continues to improve, especially in areas off the ball, he has the opportunity to earn a bigger part in Georgia’s offensive this fall. And maybe in a year from now we’ll see Milton as that Harris type who is declining.

Broad recipient: Arian Smith

This position has quickly gone from weakness to strength. Kearis Jackson’s development and the 2019 and 2020 drawing classes have helped the position immensely.

You could choose a number of options here as to which recipient. You may want the George Pickens-Daniels connection to keep improving. Or Jermaine Burton takes that next step. Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s health will also be worth keeping an eye on.

For us we go with Smith. We’ve previously written about how the Bulldogs don’t have another receiver like him and how his speed can be a game changer. He spent most of the 2020 season with an injury before becoming healthy during the last three games.

This spring, Smith will be further integrated into Todd Monken’s attack. Smith may not be the most targeted recipient in the Georgia crime, but his presence could open things up not just to other wide recipients, but to the entire offense.

Tight End: Brock Bowers

Darnell Washington could also work here. We saw that he wasn’t actually scratching until the end of his first season.

With Bowers, he gets the chance to do something he didn’t do as a senior in high school last fall. Play soccer.

The state of California suspended high school football this fall, which meant Bowers was unsuitable as a high school student. He enrolled in Georgia early on and will be doing spring practice with the Bulldogs.

This will be his first time back on the field and an opportunity for Bowers to showcase his athleticism. While Washington and John FitzPatrick are of size, neither can match what Bowers brings from a speed and speed standpoint. Like Smith, Bowers is a one-on-one in Georgia crime scene.

Offensive Line: Broderick Jones

Aside from Jamaree Salyer, Warren McClendon and probably Justin Shaffer, you could say any attacking lineman. Warren Ericson and Sedrick Van Pran want to compete for the starting point in the middle. Tate Ratledge and Clay Webb will push to start at one of the waiting areas.

We recently wrote about the left tackle spot and why it is so crucial to the championship chase in Georgia. Jones, Xavier Truss and possibly freshman Amarius Mims will compete for the left tackle spot.

Truss got the start on the left tackle in the win over Cincinnati, but he didn’t make the best of first impressions. Jones himself showed why it is so difficult for a freshman like Mims to immediately start on the offensive line.

Jones didn’t have much of an impact on the 2020 team. With a full season under his belt, Jones seems better positioned to take the left tackle job than he did a season ago, largely thanks to the physical gains he’s made.

The fight on Georgia’s left is likely to continue into August. However, a strong source from Jones could go a long way in ensuring that Jones will protect Daniels’ blind side against Clemson in the first game.

Defense line: Jalen Carter

Georgia’s line of defense should be one of the best in the country, led by senior Jordan Davis. The Bulldogs are also bringing back seniors Julian Rochester and Devonte Wyatt.

Travon Walker looks set to take over from Malik Herring and we’ve already seen what he can do in a limited role.

In a defensive tackle, Carter appears to be following a similar trail to Walker’s. As a freshman, Carter did some rousing plays and showed why he was a 5-star recruit.

As a sophomore, Carter won’t get playing time with some of the depth in front of him. He will have to keep improving to keep up with some of his promise he showed last season. However, a strong spring should only continue to aid its development.

Outside linebacker: Nolan Smith

Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson are both gone. Sherman is recovering from a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out. That really only leaves a few options to the external linebacker place.

Smith offers the best chance of replacing what brought Ojulari as a run-back. Adam Anderson should help a lot with the pass rush as he bagged 6.5 sacks last season and with more playing time he should only get better on those numbers.

Smith and Ojulari have some physical similarities, and coaches are constantly raving about Smith’s level of effort. With Ojulari no longer blocking his path to playtime, Smith has a chance to better live up to some of the 5-star hype he entered college with.

Inside linebacker: Channing Tindall

Monty Rice is going to the NFL. Dean is recovering from surgery and probably won’t be quite ready for spring training.

The Bulldogs are bringing some highly recruited players back to the position, such as Quay Walker, Rian Davis and Smael Mondon.

But our pick is Tindall. He flashed in 2020, especially as a designated pass rusher picking up 3.0 sacks. Without Dean and Rice, he gets the chance to show what he can do as an all-down player for the Bulldogs.

Tindall may not be able to fire Walker as a starter alongside Dean, but the senior can certainly prove himself a capable defender for the Bulldogs.

Secondary: Kelee Ringo

Cornerback will be a position often discussed off-season. Georgia has two vacancies to fill with Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell both going to the NFL. Add to that the departure of DJ Daniel and Tyrique Stevenson and the Bulldogs are essentially starting over.

The team and new defensive back coach Jahmile Addae have a number of young and talented options to turn to, as well as the looming possibility of adding a player through the transfer portal.

But no name looms bigger on the back corner than Ringo. He signed with Georgia as the # 1 overall cornerback prospect in the 2020 signing class. He has both the size and the speed that teams want to play the position.

Ringo did not get a chance to see the field in 2020 due to the labrum surgery in the preseason. We’ll be getting our first chance to see what all the hype was about with Ringo this spring and the Bulldogs need him to play well to answer some of the questions in secondary.

