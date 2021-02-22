Men’s tennis claims victory over Razorbacks, while women’s add loss – The Daily Mississippian





The Ole Miss men’s and women’s tennis teams competed against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. The men took a big 7-0 win on Sunday, just after the women fell 4-3 on Saturday. After a competitive match, the Razorbacks won after Arkansass beat Laura Rijkers Ole Misss Kelsey Mize. The singles match ended with a score of 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4, leading Arkansas to the narrow victory. Mize now sits with a 1-1 record for major wins, as the sophomore helped lift the rebels above Memphis on Feb. 2. The Rebels and Razorbacks were tied 3-3 in single women and Mizes ‘loss sealed victory in Arkansas’ favor. However, Ole Miss fell 3-0 behind Arkansas and then gained momentum for a comeback moment. The first win came from senior Tereza Janatova with a 7-6, 6-1 win over Arkansass Tatum Rice. The second win came after senior Sabina Machalova defeated Arkansas’s Kelly Keller in straight-set tiebreakers. The equalizer for the rebels was sophomore Tiphanie Fiquet. The Frenchman defeated Arkansass Indianna Spink 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (5). The only win in the doubles came from the duo Fiquet and junior Lillian Gabrielsen when the pair defeated Keller and Rijkers in a 6-1 victory. The next women’s game is scheduled for February 22 against Missouri at noon Meanwhile, the rebel men booked a huge victory over the Razorbacks on Sunday with a score of 7-0. Ole Miss won every match with an unfinished match on Sunday. The sweep adds a win to the current 2-4 record for the rebels. In total, the Rebels lost two sets to the Razorbacks, earning their first sweep for the current season. Six rebel men won in singles, while two men won in the tiebreakers of the third set. Senior Finn Reynolds took his first win over Arkansass No. 72 Alex Reco, 6-2, 7-5. Senior Tim Sandkaulen defeated Razorback Maxim Verboven 6-4, 6-4, and sophomore Nikola Slavic defeated Razorback Nico Rousset 6-2, 6-1. Junior Simon Junk defeated Razorback Melvin Manuel 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (8) for a third set tiebreaker, while the other super tiebreaker came from freshman Jakob Cadonau when he beat Razorback Enrique Paya 6-4, 6 – 7 (3), 1-0 (9). Also winning in singles was freshman John Hallquist Lithen, who beat Adrien Burdet 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3). The rebel men won two doubles and left one unfinished. The Ole Miss men’s team will take on the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs on Friday, February 26 at 1:30 pm for the next game.

