Ron Hughey – January 22, 1931 to January 28, 2021
Born on January 22, 1931, in Henley, RONALD ALBERT HUGHEY was commonly known as Rocket.
He worked for NHS Oxfordshire for over 40 years, mainly at Townlands Hospital.
He was an electrician by trade and had two children, Sally and Carl, from his first marriage.
He was married to his second wife Joan for a little over 40 years and they lived together in the same house on York Road until she passed away in October 2019.
Ron’s number one passion in life was sports. He has participated in many different sports during his lifetime.
He rowed for the Henley Rowing Club, played football for the YMCA and grass boxes at Stuarts Bowls Club in Henley.
He later took over as a football referee and refereed several divisions up to the first round of the FA Cup.
Being ambidextrous, he was also someone to look forward to at tennis and table tennis.
Ron also loved to dance and took part in ballroom dancing, where he was nicknamed Twinkletoes for being so light-footed. He danced in many places, including Victoria Hall in London, and won many titles.
To be a good dancer you have to have musicality, which Ron did because he also played trumpet with the Henley Town Band.
A dedicated supporter and member of Reading Football Club, Ron went to every home game while he still could. On his way back from games, he usually stopped with his football mate and dear friend Patrick at the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road for a glass of milk before going home.
Ten years ago, on his 80th birthday, he celebrated with his family and close friends at Madejski Stadium by seeing Reading play in Hull City. He was a match ball sponsor and met Sir John Madejski. It was a great and memorable day, even though the game ended 1-1.
Ron was quite the character who would help his neighbors with everything from changing a light bulb to general advice, and before that they jokingly called him The King of York Road.
After Joans death, he joined the Over 60s Club and he always looked forward to his three visits a week to meet other people as the very social, kind and easygoing man he was.
He really missed these visits when the club unfortunately had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ron sadly died just six days after his 90th birthday at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.
He will always be remembered for his smile, smiley face and thumbs up. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
The Rons family would like to thank everyone for their support and kind wishes. Donations in memory of Ron will be made to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
Go to https://ronaldhughey.muchloved.com to make a donation
