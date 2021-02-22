Interesting weekend with Carolina Hurricanes

The Chicago Blackhawks took to Friday thinking they were having a weekend two-piece with the Carolina Hurricanes. Well, they found out that Saturday’s game was going to be postponed so that the Hurricanes could make up for a game against the Tampa Lightning instead. It was a weird little switch, but that’s what you can expect from this weird 2021 season. With everything going on, you just have to do it every day.
The Hawks played that game against the Hurricanes on Friday night and things didn’t really work out. They lost with a final score of 5-3, but they were genuinely lucky that the final score was even so close. After a lot of good play lately, that game wasn’t one of their best. Being Outshot 38-29 won’t get it done most nights.
The Chicago Blackhawks had an interesting weekend.
Chicago showed in this game that despite the differences in talent between them and some teams, they don’t give up. The Hurricanes are immensely talented on paper, but the Hawks fought back from a 2-0 deficit to even the game. The lead was not lasting, of course, but they made some nice plays to stay in the game for a while. Even when Carolina hit an empty net to go up 5-2, the Hawks crawled back and scored again because they just work.
Another notable note in this game is something that is said with every game. Patrick Kane somehow just gets better. He had one of two goals to strike the balance and assisted on both others. He just continues to help this team while they try to make something of this season. It’s a lot easier to develop some of your young boys when a player like Kane leads the way. It was hard to see them postpone their game on Saturday as it would have been interesting to see how they would have responded.
Instead, they are now free until Tuesday. They have another tough battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets. It’s got to the point where they will be familiar with every opponent because of the “only division” baseball-esque schedule they have this year. They have done well against Columbus so far this year, but they are a good team and well coached. There is a lot of high end skill to watch out for. In that case, the Hawks just have to do what they do best, work everyone from home.
