After being unsold at the IPL auction, Devon Conway shoots away | Cricket News







For four days after being unsold at auctions held thousands of miles away, the South African-born New Zealander made his way to an unbeaten 99 ball out of 99, giving the Black Caps a resounding victory in the first out of five. T20 International v Australia here.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin summed up what the lucrative competition, its eight franchises, and millions of fans may have missed.

The teams were skeptical of his ability to tackle the spinners in the slower Indian fields.

29-year-old Conway, who was born in Johannesburg before moving to New Zealand, hit 10 fours and three sixes during his 79 minute stay in the middle.

Conway went to the T20 opener after four consecutive half centuries – 93 not out, 91 not out, 69 and 50 (his previous Super Smash scores) – and with another unbeaten innings, he became the first New Zealand player to record five consecutive 1950s in the game’s shortest format.

Even when the others rolled in the megabucks after the franchises unleashed their wallets in Chennai, Conway proceeded in the most professional manner, taking New Zealand from a precarious 19 for three to a competitive 184 for five in the agreed 20 overs.

The total was enough for the Kiwis as they ditched Australia for 131 in 17.3 overs.

Despite New Zealand’s sad start, Conway caught the eye with his balance, shot range, shot selection and concentration.

Conway was part of South Africa’s domestic cricket for the first eight years of his first-class career. In 2017 he moved to New Zealand.

In May 2020 he received a central contract from New Zealand. Conway made his T20I debut for New Zealand against the West Indies in November 2020, scoring a 29 ball 41 in a winning case.

In his T20I career so far, Conway has collected 273 runs with a strike rate of nearly 157 and an incredible 91 average.

With his latest knock, Conway joined Virender Sehwag from India, Hamilton Masakadza from Zimbabwe, Kamran Akmal from Pakistan, Jos Buttler from England and David Warner from Australia as the only players to score five consecutive half centuries in competitive T20 cricket.

Australian Glenn Maxwell, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore, was fired for one.

During the auctions, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders also showed an interest in Maxwell, which led to a bidding war before RCB prevailed in buying the player, who has always attracted good money in the competition despite him couldn’t match with its performance. .

This was New Zealand’s largest ever margin of profit over their Trans-Tasman rivals in the shortest format of the international competition.







