Central Catholic Boys Hockey Wins MVC Cup Title With Convincing Victory Over Tewksbury | Local sports

LOWELL Hulking Central Catholic defender Nick Peters continued to wipe tears from his eyes, overcome with emotion after ending his high school hockey career as a champion on Sunday.

This feels great to be an MVC Cup champion, Peters said. At the end I really started to feel the emotions there. It is heavy. I never thought it would end like this, with no fans and no states, but I’m so glad we had this chance. It feels so great. This means so much to all of us.

No. 2 seed Central Catholic rushed to a five-goal lead and rolled to a convincing 5-2 win over Tewksbury in the Merrimack Valley Conference Cup Division 1 Boys Hockey Championship Sunday afternoon at the Tsongas Center.

After everything we’ve been through this season, with COVID and all, it’s such a great feeling to end it like this, said goalkeeper Michael Brothers. We played hard all season, we were very confident and we gave everything we had. It was great playing with these seniors, and sending them out like this is so great.

The win marked Central Catholic’s second consecutive (8-1-1) over Tewksbury (8-2-0) this winter, after the Redmen shared their lone defeat of the season on January 27 to the Raiders.

The win was also a major milestone in the Raiders turn of two years ago, when they finished just 4-12-5.

This is like nothing I’ve ever felt, said tri-captain AJ Grenier, who scored a goal and added two assists. To be part of this varsity team for three years, going through that difficult first season (in 2018/19), and coming back last year (10-9-3), and to take home the title this year is really incredible. It feels better to start in that place, win just a few games and now take home the MVC Cup.

The Central Catholic wasted no time on Sunday to take power.

With 7:22 to go in the first period, Grenier fired a pass to Sean Gray, who scored his 10th goal of the season to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Just 1:28 later, after another Raiders goal was disallowed, Peters broke in and threw a shot at the goal from the left faceoff circle that eluded the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

I was going to throw in the puck, but I saw some room in the width, Peters said of his second goal of the season. So I took it and got hit on the net. I thought the goalkeeper would save a glove but it was a good shot and it went in.

Central added 2:33 to the lead in the second when tri-captain Michael Dinges made it 3-0 with a shorthanded goal, his fifth count of the season, the second of the day assisted by fellow tri-captain Tyler DiBurro.

It takes a big weight off your shoulders when you go that big, said Brothers, who only had to make 18 saves for the game. Especially when the guys were rolling and I only got about five shots in the first period. They played great, and as a goalkeeper it feels good.

Central continued to roll in the third. Mike Collett scored his fourth goal of the season just 1:33 in the period, giving the Raiders a four goal lead. Then, 48 seconds later, Grenier made it 5-0 with his second goal of the season. Tewksbury scored twice late.

We wanted to play simple today, said Grenier. We wanted to get deep pucks, get shots and play physically. We had a short break, but we came back and got the job done. Today was a dream come true.

And despite no fans in attendance, the Raiders still enjoyed a raucous party after the last horn sounded.

I thank the guys for this, said central coach DJ Conte. They knew what to do to get ready for the season and put in a lot of effort. They are now bigger, faster and stronger and our senior class was very special. We stayed away from COVID issues and every day we hit the ice was a blessing.

Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 2

MVC Cup D1 Final

Central Catholic (8-1-1): 212 5

Tewksbury (8-2-0): 002 2

Targets: CC Sean Gray, Nick Peters, Michael Dinges, Mike Collett, AJ Grenier; T Sean Lane, Cole Stone

Assists: CC Grenier 2, Tyler DiBurro 2, Aidan OConnell, Charlie Winship, Gray; T Justin Rooney, Asa DeRoche, Jeremy Insogna, Lane

Stores: CC Michael Brothers 18; T Charles Perault 34

TWITTER: @DWillisET