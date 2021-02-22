Bracketology: Despite Michigan’s Loss, Ohio State Remains No. 1 Seed in New Projected Bracket

If you like college basketball – and if you’re reading this, I hope you watched the Ohio State-Michigan game on Sunday. It had a lot of points if you like offense, but it wasn’t a bad defensive game. Sometimes the violations just click.

It went back and forth, with two great teams trading blows, until Michigan was able to salt it out at the end with a 92-87 victory. All that was missing was a crowd living on the edge every second.

From a bracket perspective, those were the No. 3 and No. 4 teams overall, with the Wolverines as the higher-ranking team before and of course after the game. However, Ohio State also retains its spot on the # 1 seed line in the Bracketology update.

Illinois, which blew out in Minnesota on Saturday, remains one spot back as No. 2 seed in the bracket. The Buckeyes’ victory in Illinois is the deciding factor for now. The Illini travel to Columbus, Ohio, for the rematch on March 6.

Bracketology top seeds

Tar Heels jumps back into the field

The bottom of the underwire did its usual flips and twists. We welcome North Carolina back to the field after a 99-54 win over Louisville. Do not adjust your monitor if the score is correct. The Tar Heels won by 45. If you think that “Margin of Victory” doesn’t matter in the NET rankings, UNC has moved up 20 places in the NET after this victory.

For Louisville, a No. 8 seed in the group, that was the first game after a 19-day COVID-19 hiatus and the worst loss a team has suffered after such a 10-day hiatus.

VCU falls out of the bracket, which lost to George Mason at home on Saturday. That wasn’t the worst news for the Rams. They also lost their best player, Nah’Shon Hyland, to a sprained foot late in the game. The injury is still under evaluation and it is not known how much time he will miss.

Does Duke have a chance?

People scamper out of excitement or disgust – about the possibility of Duke running at the tournament after beating Virginia this weekend. The loss of Jalen Johnson doesn’t seem to hurt the Blue Devils, and many people even think his departure is helping. It’s the third straight win for Duke, moving the Blue Devils to 10-8 in the season.

Before we get too excited, though, Duke’s resume is still very thin. The only other significant victory for the Blue Devils came home to Clemson. They have losses in Pitt and Miami, as well as at home against Notre Dame and Michigan State, which have resumed a better tournament at this point.

Bracketology bits

Saint Louis also looked pretty bad this weekend, losing 76-53 in Dayton, giving the Flyers a sweep of the season series. The Billikens lost at home to Dayton on January 26 in their first game back after a 34-day COVID hiatus. SLU has only played 15 games, so it hasn’t had much of a chance to build its resume. They fell into the projected bracket in the First Four game.

Stephen F. Austin had received a one-year post-season ban from the NCAA for the 2021-2022 season. It was announced on Friday that the NCAA had approved the school’s request to move it to this season. The Lumberjacks now miss this years postseason, including the Southland Conference Tournament.